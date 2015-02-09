Prospect Roundup: Games of August 19

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-4, BB, 2 R -- Carlson has been absolutely red-hot since joining the Redbirds five days ago. St. Louis' No. 2 prospect logged three hits in Memphis' 5-4 loss to Round Rock, his highest mark over his five Triple-A appearances. All three of his hits were singles, coming in the first, eighth and ninth innings, and he scored on the last two. Through five games, he sports a slash line of .476/.542/.810 with five runs scored and two RBIs. He earned his way to Memphis by opening the season batting .281/.364/.518 for Double-A Springfield while clubbing a Texas League-best 21 homers and driving in 59. Gameday box score

Angels OF Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 3-for-3, HR, 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The third-ranked Angels prospect was buzzing in the Bees' 5-3 triumph over Beloit. Adams singled in the first and tripled in his next at-bat to lead off the fourth. He belted a two-run homer to right field in the eighth, tying the game, 3-3. When the game rolled into extra innings, Adams drew a one-out walk before coming around to score on a double by No. 23 prospect Kevin Maitan. He boosted his line on the season to .252/.347/.360 and has hit seven homers. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Jorge Guzman, Double-A Jacksonville: 7 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 Ks -- After Jose Urena's perfect one-inning rehab start, Guzman shoved in the Jumbo Shrimp's 3-2 win over Birmingham. Miami's No. 17 prospect dealt seven innings of one-run ball, yielding just one hit and two walks while striking out four. He gave up a walk and a single in the third and allowed another free pass in the fourth, but faced just four batters in each inning. He was spotless from there, finishing out his night with four perfect innings. His ERA fell to 3.50 with the performance and he's whiffed 119 over 133 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 2-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs, R -- Another night, another solid performance for Los Angeles' top prospect. Lux collected a pair of hits in the Dodgers' 11-5 loss to Nashville, driving in two runs and scoring once. He led off the first with a base hit, but his first real action came in the second. With runners on second and third, he rocketed a single up the middle to plate both runners and advanced to third on an error. He scored on the next pitch, coming home on an Austin Barnes double. Lux's line sits at .417/.500/.762 at Triple-A, figures that would rate first, first and second respectively in the Pacific Coast League if he qualified. Gameday box score

Athletics RHP Parker Dunshee, Triple-A Las Vegas: 6 IP, 1 R. 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- Oakland's No. 24 prospect didn't allow an earned run in a start for the first time since May 30 in the Aviators' 6-5 walkoff win over Reno. The 24-year-old improved his ERA to 2.29 in 19 2/3 innings this month. Las Vegas' Seth Brown hit two home runs, giving him 37 on the season, just one behind the Aces' Kevin Cron for the Minor League lead. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Jacob Nix, Triple-A El Paso: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K -- San Diego's 30th-ranked prospect had a strong rehab start in the Chihuahuas' 9-1 win over Fresno. San Diego's third-round pick in the 2015 Draft and is on his way back from an UCL injury. The 23-year-old hurler sports a 1.96 ERA in five starts this season across three different levels of the Minors. Gameday box score

Tigers SS Willi Castro, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-4, R, 3 RBIs -- Detroit's No. 11 prospect extended his modest hitting streak to eight games as the Mud Hens shellacked Indianapolis, 12-4. The Puerto Rico native is batting .388 with 15 RBIs and 12 runs in 16 games during August. At 22 years old, Castro ranks sixth in the International League with 73 runs scored. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, Double-A Mississippi: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K -- Atlanta's 14th-ranked prospect posted his second straight scoreless start in the Braves' 1-0 win over Pensacola in the first game of a doubleheader. The 22-year-old Dominican Republic native has a 2.19 ERA in 12 1/3 August frames. Blue Wahoos starter Bryan Sammons had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings until Mississippi's Ryan Unroe homered for the contest's lone run and the lone hit off the lefty. Gameday box score

Pirates LHP Cam Vieaux, Double-A Altoona: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K -- The southpaw tossed his third consecutive scoreless start, a streak spanning 18 2/3 innings in a 3-0 shutout of Hartford. The 25-year-old Michigan State product sports a 1.72 ERA with 24 whiffs in six home starts. Between the Curve and Triple-A Indianapolis, Pittsburgh's sixth-rounder in the 2016 Draft has amassed a 7-5 mark with a 3.65 ERA, 107 strikeouts and a .243 average against tossed 125 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Zack Trageton, Class A Bowling Green: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K -- Tampa Bay's 20-year-old collected his third straight victory for the Hot Rods in a 4-3 win over Fort Wayne. Since the Las Vegas native's promotion to the Midwest League from Class A Short Season Hudson Valley, the righty has allowed four earned runs in five games spanning 24 1/3 innings. The Rays' sixth-round selection in the 2016 Draft has compiled a 9-2 record across two levels with 65 punchouts and a .206 average against. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Trevor Stephan, Double-A Trenton: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K -- The Yankees No. 16 prospect struck out seven batters in his third consecutive start for the Thunder. The 23-year-old Arkansas product has fanned 48 opponents over his last 10 outings, pitching to a 3-3 mark. Across two levels this season, the Magnolia, Texas, native has a 4-7 record with a 4.73 ERA and 91 punchouts. Gameday box score

Cubs C Alexander Guerra, Class A Short Season Eugene: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, SB -- The 22-year-old backstop clubbed two dingers for the first time this season in the Emeralds' 5-4 loss to Spokane. The Cubs prospect has hit safely in the past four games. Before his promotion to the Northwest League, the Bayamo, Cuba, native sported a .298/.406/1.156 line with 10 taters and 32 RBIs in the Rookie-level Arizona League. Gameday box score