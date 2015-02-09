Prospect Roundup: Games of August 23

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal, Double-A Erie: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 11 K -- Detroit's No. 4 prospect recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time in eight starts with the SeaWolves. Since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Lakeland on July 5, Skubal is averaging 17.7 punchouts per nine innings. Across the two levels, the southpaw has a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .197 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Giants IF Mauricio Dubon, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-5, BB, 5 R -- Dubon continued his scorching August by tying his career high with five runs scored in the River Cats' 11-5 win at El Paso. He also scored five times on July 27, 2017 for Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Brewers system. San Francisco's No. 8 prospect has collected at least three hits in four of his last six games and is batting .354/.424/.512 with 21 runs scored in 21 games this month. Gameday box score

Indians 2B Yu Chang, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Chang was one of many catalysts in the Clippers' 15-7 drubbing of Toledo. He went deep twice, the first jump-starting an eight-run third inning and the next coming in the fifth to extend the lead to 10 runs. Cleveland's No. 11 prospect broke out of an 0-for-11 funk but is batting .265/.333/.469 with six homers, 20 RBIs and 26 runs scored in 39 games since the Triple-A All-Star break. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Justin Ammons, Rookie Advanced Bluefield: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 3 R -- Ammons logged the second four-hit game of his young career in the Jays' 8-5 loss to Kingsport. The 21-year-old outfielder clubbed three doubles, scoring in the first and fifth innings. He had a nearly identical performance two days ago, when he went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs against Princeton. The University of Tennessee product is batting a sweltering .407/.457/.535 in 21 Appalachian League games. Gameday box score

Astros SS Grae Kessinger, Class A Quad Cities: 3-for-5, RBI -- Houston's No. 13 prospect came within one hit of his career best in the River Bandits' 9-7 win over Peoria. He drove in Alex McKenna with a first-inning single for his lone RBI, adding knocks in the fifth and seventh. He's batting .244/.340/.333 between Quad Cities and Class A Short Season Tri-City since the Astros took him in the second round of June's Draft. He was supported by C.J. Stubbs, who went 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBIs. He's played in seven games since being promoted from Tri-City and is batting .333/.385/.792 with three taters and 10 RBIs. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- The 20-year-old corner infielder logged his first three RBI performance since Jul. 12 against Fort Myers. Pittsburgh's No. 19 prospect is batting .294 with six taters and 16 RBIs in 15 home games for the Marauders. Over his last 10 games, the 2017 Draft pick is batting .238 with four long balls and 13 RBIs. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Kameron Misner, Class A Clinton: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- The first-round pick notched his first career three-RBI game, helping the LumberKings top Cedar Rapids, 6-3. Over his last 10 games, Miami's No. 10 prospect is batting .343 with six RBIs, eight runs scored and nine walks. Misner, a University of Missouri product, is batting .284/.395/.805 slash line and ranks fifth on the team with seven stolen bases in only 24 games. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-6, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- San Diego's eighth-ranked prospect clubbed his 14th tater of the season and fell a triple shy of the cycle in the Storm's 12-4 victory over Lancaster. Campusano leads the California League with a .320 average and ranks second in RBIs (75) and OPS (.899). The 20-year-old has been productive since the All-Star break, batting .324/.388/.525 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 51 games. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Tristan Beck, Class A Advanced San Jose: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K -- Since joining the organization on Jul. 31st, San Francisco's No. 18 prospect picked up his first victory in four starts. The 23-year-old right-hander also pitched his first scoreless start since July 13th when he was a member of Class A Advanced Florida. Since joining the California League the Stanford product has whiffed 25 while amassing a 1-2 mark with a 3.18 ERA. Across three levels, the Corona, California, native has tossed 68 1/3 innings with a 4.81 ERA and 78 punchouts. Gameday box score

Pirates LHP Sean Brady, Double-A Altoona: 9 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 1 BB 6 K -- The 25-year-old hurled the Curve's first nine-inning complete-game shutout since top Pirates prospect Mitch Keller in the 2017 Eastern League playoffs. It was the third time he's gone the distance and the first since July 22, 2016, when he threw seven innings for Class A Advanced Lynchburg. Released by the Indians in May, Brady signed with Pittsburgh and has a 3.89 ERA in 20 starts for Altoona. Gameday box score

Astros OF Jake Meyers, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R -- The 23-year-old racked up his first career four-hit game, collecting four singles in the Hooks' 8-2 triumph at Tulsa. Meyers was promoted to Corpus Christi after hitting .258/.336/.428 with 39 extra-base hits, 55 runs scored and 41 RBIs in 87 games with Class A Advanced Fayetteville. The University of Nebraska product is 6-for-14 in his last three games to raise his Texas League average 33 points to .241. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Josh Stowers, Class A Charleston: 4-for-4, 2 RBI -- Stowers turned in a career-high four hits in the RiverDogs' 4-2 setback to Kannapolis. The 22-year-old is enjoying his finest month of the season with a .362/.494/.420 slash line, 12 runs scored and nine RBIs in 20 games in August. He ranks second in the South Atlantic League with 32 stolen bases, is tied for seventh with 59 walks and stands ninth in on-base percentage. Gameday box score