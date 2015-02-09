Prospect Roundup: Games of August 4

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Double-A Reading: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- The only run allowed by the No. 2 Phillies prospect in the Fightins' 9-7 win over Altoona was a first-pitch homer served up to Bligh Madris in the fifth inning. Otherwise, Medina retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and rebounded nicely after surrendering 12 earned runs in his previous two starts. The eight strikeouts were a season high and his 4.12 ERA is at its lowest point since June 19. Ninth-ranked Phils prospect Mickey Moniak went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, while top prospect Alec Bohm smacked a two-run walk-off homer. Gameday box score

'Video: Reading's Bohm hits walk-off shot

Twins OF Trevor Larnach, Double-A Pensacola: 3-for-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The Twins' No. 5 prospect didn't homer, as he had the two nights earlier, but he reached base all five times he came to the plate. Larnach has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. After batting .318/.382/.459 in 84 contests with Class A Advanced Fort Myers to start the season, the 22-year-old has a .269/.355/.418 slash line in 18 games with the Blue Wahoos. Gameday box score

Orioles C Adley Rutschman, Class A Short Season Aberdeen: 2-for-3, 2 BB, RBI, R -- The top Orioles prospect and No. 1 overall pick in this year's Draft knocked in his first run in New York-Penn League play with a single in the fifth inning of the IronBirds' 7-5 loss to Vermont. In registering his third multi-hit game with Aberdeen, he ended a three-game hitless drought. Rutschman has a .195/.313/.293 slash line in 12 Minor League games. Gameday box score

Tigers SS Willi Castro, Triple-A Toledo: 4-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Castro produced his fourth four-hit game of the season as the Mud Hens took down Louisville, 12-0. All four hits were singles for the 11th-ranked Tigers prospect, who delivered a two-run knock in the eighth inning to put the finishing touch on the rout. The 22-year-old's .292/.364/.426 slash line would establish career highs across the board. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Travis Swaggerty, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-3, 3B, BB, R -- Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect extended his hitting streak to six games in the Marauders' 4-2 loss to Dunedin. Swaggerty tripled in the sixth inning for his first extra-base hit since July 21. In going 6-for-11 in his last three contests, he's raised his average to .254, the highest it's been since May 20. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Forrest Whitley, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 K -- In his first Double-A start this season, the only run charged to the Astros' No. 2 prospect was a leadoff homer by Collin Theroux in the third inning. That was the first hit Whitley allowed after retiring the first four batters and using a double play to close out a second inning that included a walk and a hit batter. The 21-year-old began the season with Triple-A Round Rock but spent nearly two months on the injured list after experiencing shoulder fatigue in May. The 69 pitches he threw against Midland were his highest total since returning to game action. Gameday box score

Angels OF Brandon Marsh, Double-A Mobile: 3-for-5, RBI -- The Angels' No. 2 prospect racked up the third multi-hit game in his last 10 contests, lacing three singles in the BayBears' 7-4 loss at Jackson. In his first stint in the Southern League, Marsh has played around two stints on the injured list and boasts a .284 average and a .780 OPS in 72 games. The 21-year-old is 13-for-39 (.333) with three homers, two doubles and eight runs scored in his last nine contests. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Nick Neidert, Triple-A New Orleans: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K -- Making his first Pacific Coast League start since April 19, Miami's No. 12 prospect spun his first scoreless start of at least five innings since July 2, 2018. Neidert went on the injured list in mid-April with right knee tendinitis and missed more than two months before beginning a Florida rehab stint. Before the injury, the 22-year-old gave up 10 earned runs over 10 1/3 innings in three starts. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Double-A Portland: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- One game after his 12-game hitting streak was snapped, Boston's fourth-ranked prospect collected three hits. The 22-year-old earned a promotion to the Sea Dogs midway through the season after batting .387/.456/.543 for Class A Advanced Salem. Duran scuffled after the promotion, but he's hitting .333 since the end of June. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI -- New York's sixth-ranked prospect extended his hitting streak to five games with his first three-hit effort of the month. Vientos is 8-for-18 during the streak to boost his average to .264, the highest it's been since July 23. The 19-year-old leads the Fireflies with 56 RBIs, a .428 slugging percentage and .737 OPS. Gameday box score

Reds C Tyler Stephenson, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-5, RBI, R -- As his best overall season begins to wind down, Cincinnati's No. 7 prospect shows no signs of letting up. Stephenson notched his second three-hit effort in three games and his fifth multi-hit performance in the last 10. The 22-year-old has raised his average 15 points in that span to .281. He's batting .306/.405/.439 since the Southern League All-Star break with 14 RBIs in 29 games. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Troy Stokes Jr., Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, SB -- Milwaukee's No. 20 prospect continued his second-half surge in the Missions' 11-10 loss to Fresno, recording his first three-hit game of the season and third multi-hit effort in his last seven contests. Stokes is batting .296/.379/.481 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 17 games since the Triple-A All-Star break. Gameday box score