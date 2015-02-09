Prospect Roundup: Games of August 5

Astros RHP Bryan Abreu, Double-A Corpus Christi: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 5 Ks -- Abreu dealt the first five innings of the Hooks' 2-0 victory over the RoughRiders in his first outing since returning from the Major Leagues. Houston's fifth-ranked prospect yielded two walks in the first inning, then shut the RoughRiders down the next two frames. Abreu gave up another walk and a single in the fourth and a fourth free pass in the fifth. He lowered his ERA to 4.75 on the season and was followed by No. 10 prospect Cristian Javier, who tossed four frames to pick up his third save. He fanned eight batters and struck out the side to end the game. His ERA dropped to 2.22 over 15 Double-A appearances. Gameday box score

Nationals SS Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs -- Washington's top prospect turned in yet another solid performance in the Grizzlies' 9-8 loss to the Missions. Kieboom drove in two runs with a single in the second inning. He added another hit in the fourth and one more in the sixth to round out his night. It marked the 21-year-old's 12th game this season with at least three hits. He lifted his line on the season to .312/..411/.525. His .411 OBP is tied for ninth in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Angels OF Jo Adell, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-5, RBI -- Adell's fifth Triple-A game may have been his best yet. MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect notched three hits in the Bees' 5-2 loss to the Baby Cakes, his highest total since being promoted to the Pacific Coast League. He slapped a base hit in the first, drove in a run with another single in the fourth and ended his night with another knock in the ninth. Through five games, he's batting .368/.478/.421 with Salt Lake. His slash line sits at .310/.392/.542 overall between three levels. Gameday box score

Cardinals 2B Ramon Urias, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Urias went deep twice to fuel the Redbirds' 10-4 triumph over the Chihuahuas. St. Louis' No. 30 prospect clubbed a two-run shot in the third inning, joining No. 16 prospect Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo, who homered before him in the six-run frame. He went deep again in the sixth and was followed by Yadier Molina, who blasted a three-run shot to blow the game open. Urias is batting .245/.372/.382 with six homers this season with Memphis. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Zack Kelly, Double-A Mobile: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 10 Ks -- It was quite the return for Kelly, who dealt six blank frames in the BayBears' 3-2 loss to the Generals after a one-game excursion to Class A Advanced Inland Empire. The right-hander struck out the side to open the game and fanned six of the first seven batters he retired. He closed out his outing with a spotless sixth inning, in which he struck out two batters, to establish a new career high. His ERA sits at 3.44 on the season and he's fanned 73 batters over 68 innings. Gameday box score

Twins SS Will Holland, Rookie Advanced Elizabethton: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Holland went deep twice in the Twins' 7-5 loss to the Mets. Minnesota's fifth-round pick in the June Draft uncorked a solo shot in the sixth inning and belted another homer in the ninth. He has five home runs in his short professional career and has amassed a line of .167/.310/.389 through 23 games. Of his 12 career hits, five have landed over the fence. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Cobi Johnson, Class A Lansing: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 7 Ks -- Johnson hurled five hitless frames in Game 2 of Lansing's doubleheader against Bowling Green, a 6-3 Lugnuts victory. The young right-hander faced the minimum the first time through, not letting anyone reach base until the fourth, when he surrendered a pair of walks. It was his first hitless start of the season and second no-hit outing, as he blanked West Michigan in relief on July 26. He has a 4.44 ERA on the year. Gameday box score

Reds LHP Connor Curlis, Class A Dayton: Curlis pitched just long enough to pick up the win in the Dragons' 1-0 win over the Captains in Game 2 of a doubleheader. The southpaw put up six zeros and struck out a career-high 10 batters, exiting right before Brian Rey homered to put Dayton ahead in the sixth. Curlis has made 12 appearances with the Dragons and sports a 2.73 ERA, which would put him third in the Midwest League if he qualified. He carries an overall ERA of 2.47 on the year between Dayton and Class A Advanced Daytona. Gameday box score

Padres SS Xavier Edwards, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, R -- San Diego's sixth-ranked prospect logged three singles in the Storm's 3-1 loss to the Giants. Edwards collected a base hit in the first, added another in the third and finished his day with a third in the sixth before scoring Lake Elsinore's only run of the night. He's appeared in 25 contests with the Storm, posting a slash line of .340/.381/.358. He began the year with Class A Fort Wayne, and between the two clubs, he's hit .337/.389/.400. Gameday box score

Athletics C John Jones, Class A Beloit: 2-for-6, 6 RBIs, 1 R, 1 BB -- The 23-year-old Athletics prospect broke his previous career high of four RBIs with six in the Snappers' extra-inning victory. Jones is batting .333 in 35 away games with 25 RBIs and three taters. The Orlando, Florida, native has six homers, 40 RBIs and a .249 batting average on the season. Gameday box score

Marlins CF J.D. Orr, Class A Short Season Batavia: 4-for-5, 1 R -- The hot streak continued at the plate as the Marlins prospect notched his first four-hit game as a professional, his fourth multi-hit game in his last 10 contests. With four knocks, the 22-year-old increased his New-York-Penn League-leading average to .385 on the season. Orr has 11 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for the Muckdogs. The Wright State product leads the circuit in OBP (.490), OPS (.914), walks (28) and runs (36). Gameday box score

Orioles 3B JC Encarnacion, Class A Delmarva: 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Baltimore 29th-ranked prospect put together his third multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. The 21-year-old has gone 8-for-17 in August with two RBIs and a walk. In 99 games with the Shorebirds, the Dominican Republic native is batting .247 with three triples, eight taters, eight stolen bases and 46 RBIs. Gameday box score

White Sox SS Lenyn Sosa, Class A Kannapolis: 4-for-5, 2 R -- The White Sox prospect collected his third four-hit performance of the season, his first since April 6. In 97 games in the South Atlantic League, the Venezuela native is batting .239 with five long balls and 21 RBIs. Gameday box score

Braves SS Beau Philip, Rookie Advanced Danville: 2-for-3, 4 R, 1 BB -- Atlanta's No. 27 prospect set a career high by scoring four times. The Sacramento, California, native has compiled a .286 average with five runs in August. The 20-year-old is batting .171 with three taters and 12 RBIs. Gameday box score

Pirates C Dean Nevarez, Class A West Virginia: 4-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R -- The Mariners prospect notched the first four-hit game of his two-year professional career. In 32 games since his promotion from the Northwest League, Nevarez is batting .230 with six roundtrippers and 10 RBIs. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Tylor Megill, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 5 1/3, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K -- The Mets right-hander picked up his second straight victory after posting a career-high 10 punchouts. In his last 10 starts, the Arizona product has posted a 4.19 ERA with 48 whiffs over 38 2/3 innings. Gameday box score