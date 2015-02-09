Prospect Roundup: Games of July 11

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R -- Seattle's No. 7 prospect has been a different player in the second half of this season. After hitting .238 with a .697 OPS in his first 61 games of the year, Lewis has hit .352 with a .946 OPS in 19 games since. The 23-year-old has posted at least three hits in four of his last eight games with five extra-base hits during that span. His home run Thursday came off 18th-ranked Cardinals prospect Johan Oviedo. Gameday box score

Video: Travs' Lewis belts two-run shot

Marlins RHP Jorge Guzman, Double-A Jacksonville: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 HB, 3 BB, 6 K -- The No. 10 Marlins prospect tossed his second scoreless start of the year, the other being a 10-strikeout gem on May 10 that also lasted six innings. On Thursday, Guzman put at least one runner on base in each frame but was able to avoid any damage. He threw 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.93. The 23-year-old has now thrown a career-high 100 2/3 innings this season. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Luis Medina, Class A Charleston: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- The No. 14 Yankees prospect rebounded nicely from back-to-back starts during which he twice allowed five earned runs. He didn't allow a runner to reach third base. The 20-year-old fanned the side in the first inning and reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time as a pro. Medina has now struck out 74 batters in 64 innings this season, both of which are career highs. Gameday box score

Video: RiverDogs' Medina rings up 10th K

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert, Class A Advanced Modesto: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K -- The No. 3 Mariners prospect took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Lake Elsinore but lost the bid when tenth-ranked Padres prospect Tirso Ornelas knocked a two-out single for the Storm. The right-hander allowed a leadoff walk in the second before striking out the side. He gave up two hits in his final frame -- surrendering an unearned run after an errant pickoff attempt -- but all three outs that inning were represented by a backward K. Gilbert, 22, lowered his ERA with the Nuts to 1.73 and hasn't let an earned run across in his last three starts. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Brett Baty, Rookie Advanced Kingsport: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The Mets' first-round selection in last month's Draft hit his first home run for the K-Mets, going back-to-back with Francisco Alvarez in the first inning. The 19-year-old went hitless in his first four games in the Appalachian League but is 3-for-7 in two games since. He hasn't struck out in either contest. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Riley Greene, Class A Short Season Connecticut: 3-for-5, 2 R -- Detroit's first-round selection in the Draft hasn't missed a beat since turning pro. The 18-year-old hit .352 in nine Gulf Coast League games before moving on the New York-Penn League and has hit safely in all four contests since the promotion. All three of his hits in Thursday's win over Auburn -- his third three-hit game as a pro -- were singles. Gameday box score

Giants OF Heliot Ramos, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-4, 1 RBI -- San Francisco's second-ranked prospect had another three-hit night, collecting three singles in San Jose's loss to Rancho Cucamonga. Fresh off an invite to the Futures Game, MLB.com's No. 56 overall prospect is now hitting .304 on the season. The 19-year-old put together a strong first half, hitting .295/.389/.553, but his second half is on pace to top that. In his 18 games since the California League's All-Star Break, Ramos is batting .319 with two big flies and 11 RBIs. Gameday box score

Braves OF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-5 -- Atlanta's fourth-ranked prospect and the tenth-ranked outfield prospect in baseball posted his third multi-hit game in his last four contests with three singles against Jacksonville. The 20-year-old has been far from an easy out recently -- Waters is 17-for-37 (.459) in his last 10 games. Ranked as MLB.com's 40th overall prospect, Waters tops the Southern League with a .338 batting average, 29 doubles and nine triples. Gameday box score

Orioles SS Adam Hall, Class A Delmarva: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 2 BB -- Thursday was the second consecutive three-hit game for the Orioles No. 14 prospect. The 20-year-old has posted an average of at least .300 in each month of the season and so far, July is no exception. Hall owns a .314/.419/.429 line this month and currently has the second-highest average in the South Atlantic League at .319. In his last three games, Hall has tallied eight hits to go with six RBIs. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Double-A Springfield: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R -- MLB.com's No. 88 prospect crushed a solo shot in the third inning for his 14th big fly of the year, moving him into a six-way tie atop the Texas League leaderboard. The Cardinals second-ranked farmhand notched his third multi-hit game in a row, bringing his July batting average to .394. The 20-year-old hit .286 with an .881 OPS in the first half of the season and owns a .323 average in his return to action in the second half. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Melvin Jimenez, Rookie Advanced Ogden: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB 6 K: -- The 19-year-old Jimenez faced seven batters in his relief outing and struck out six of them, with his only mistake coming as a four pitch walk to Idaho Falls' Michael Emodi. He struck out the side in the seventh on 13 pitches and finished the night with 32 pitches, 19 for strikes. Gameday box score

Rays SS Greg Jones, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R --Tampa Bay's first-round pick in the 2019 Draft slugged his third consecutive multi-hit game, tagging Staten Island with a pair of singles. The 21-year-old's early professional career is off to a solid start -- Jones is hitting .270 with four doubles and a triple in his first three weeks of action. Seven of his 19 total games have been multi-hit contests. Gameday box score