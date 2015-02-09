Prospect Roundup: Games of July 21

Braves RHP Bryse Wilson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- Making his first appearance since returning from a spot start in the Majors, Atlanta's fifth-ranked prospect posted seven scoreless innings in the Stripers' 12-1 rout of Rochester. Sunday's effort marked the fourth time this season in which Wilson did not allow a run while going at least six frames. The 2016 fourth-round pick made quick work of the organization's farm system -- he made his big league debut last August and earned his first Major League win in the process. Wilson's been a reliable callup from the International League since then -- MLB.com's No. 72 overall prospect is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA in his last 10 Minor League outings. Gameday box score

Reds OF Taylor Trammell, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 1 R, 1 BB -- The top Reds prospect broke out with his first three-hit game since June 10 while falling a home run short of the cycle. Trammell tripled and came around to score in the first inning before doubling in the fifth and singling in the seventh, both on the first pitch. Ranked 26th overall by MLB Pipeline, he's coming off his second straight appearance in the Futures Game and has driven in 30 runs in his first Southern League season. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Class A Greenville: 3-for-3, 2 R, 3 BB -- The 2018 first-round pick collected three singles and reached base six times as the Drive rolled to a 16-5 win over Columbia. Casas, the top Red Sox prospect, has put together a solid campaign in his first full professional season, hitting .259 with an .856 OPS. He's had three hits twice in his last six contests, homering and driving in five runs in that stretch. Gameday box score

Nationals SS Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Washington's top prospect registered his second three-hit game in his last four, ripping three singles, including an RBI knock in the seventh. MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect made his Major League debut in April, playing 11 games before returning to the Grizzlies. Kieboom has put up a .314/.413/.555 slash line with 15 homers and 66 RBIs in 77 Pacific Coast League games. Gameday box score

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-3, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Baltimore's second-ranked prospect extended his hitting streak to six games with a three-hit afternoon in the Tides' 4-3 win over Lehigh Valley. Mountcastle has shined in his first season in the International League, racking up a .304 average and .835 OPS. The 22-year-old leads the circuit with 113 hits, ranks fourth with 189 total bases and sixth with 59 RBIs. Gameday box score

Blue Jays INF Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R 1 BB -- Toronto's No. 5 prospect started his second three-hit effort in the last 10 games with a three-run homer in the first inning. It was his sixth long ball during that stretch. Smith is in the midst of his best month of the season with a .306/.372/.861 slash line, six homers and 13 RBIs in July. Blue Jays No. 12 prospect Hector Perez hurled six scoreless innings for the Fisher Cats, yielding three hits and four walks while striking out four. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, SB -- Jung has hit safely in all but one of nine games since Texas selected him eighth overall pick in last month's Draft. On Sunday, he registered his fourth three-hit effort. The 21-year-old Texas Tech product singled for all of his hits, delivering RBI knocks in the third and ninth innings of the Crawdads' 5-3 win at Hagerstown. Jung is batting .474/.524/.658 with eight RBIs in 38 at-bats as a pro. Gameday box score

Brewers SS Brice Turang, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-5, 3B, R -- Milwaukee's top prospect enjoyed his best game since he was promoted from Class A Wisconsin. Turang has followed to a five-game hitless stretch with a hitting streak of the same length. His three-hit game Sunday -- his first since a four-hit effort on June 2 -- helped push the Mudcats past Wilmington, 5-4. In a campaign that began in the Midwest League, the 19-year-old has five triples in 94 games. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller, Triple-A Indianapolis: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 5 K -- The top Pirates prospect allowed a run in the first inning against Durham as Rays No. 10 prospect Lucius Fox singled out of the leadoff spot, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Kevin Padlo's groundout. That was all the damage against Keller, who's pitched at least five innings in all but three of 17 starts this season. Including Sunday, the 23-year-old has allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his last seven outings. He lowered his ERA to 3.10 and his opponents' batting average to .238. Gameday box score

Rockies SS Terrin Vavra, Class A Asheville: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Colorado's No. 13 prospect fell a triple shy of the cycle, leading the Tourists past Rome, 9-7. He sent his 13th homer of the season out to center field in the ninth inning against left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The 22-year-old University of Minnesota product has four multi-hit efforts in his last nine games and has batted over .300 in every month this season. Overall, Vavra is hitting .323/.404/.499 with a .903 OPS that ranks third in the South Atlantic League. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Nick Nelson, Double-A Trenton: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K -- New York's 11th-ranked prospect produced his fifth scoreless outing of the year as the Thunder topped Hartford, 7-2. He worked with traffic on the bases in all but one inning but was able to avoid any damage. The 23-year-old has a 1.42 ERA in three July appearances and hasn't allowed a home run in 19 innings this month. Nelson lowered his overall ERA to 3.11. Gameday box score

Pirates SS Ji-Hwan Bae, Class A Greensboro: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R -- Bae led off the game with his 16th double of the year and scored on a double by Luke Mangieri in the Grasshoppers' 6-3 win at Augusta. Pittsburgh's No. 13 prospect continued his strong second half, during which he's batting .317 with an .810 OPS. The three-hit effort was his second this month and helped him bump his average up to .305. Gameday box score