Prospect Roundup: Games of May 18

Phillies OF Adam Haseley, Double-A Reading: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Philadelphia's third-ranked prospect batted .172 with two homers in April. He matched that total in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland, just his latest strong showing in a turnaround month. Both of Haseley's dingers against the Sea Dogs got out to right field in a hurry and he has three homers in his last two games. The 23-year-old added a single to bring his May slash line to .345/.439/.636. That aligns more with the expectations that followed the University of Virginia product after he hit .316/.403/.478 in 29 games with Reading to close out his first full season. Gameday box score

Video: Haseley homers again

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson, Double-A Mississippi: 8.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- Just three qualified pitchers in the Southern League have an ERA better than Davidson's 1.65. Atlanta's No. 20 prospect produced his first scoreless outing since April 10 and induced three double plays en route to his first win of the season. The 23-year-old didn't allow a runner past second base through eight innings, the deepest he's ever pitched into a game in his four-year pro career. Davidson (1-2) has allowed one earned run or fewer in all but two of his eight starts for the M-Braves. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Cal Mitchell, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The fifth game with at least three hits this season for Pittsburgh's No. 7 prospect led the way in the Marauders' 6-4 win over Palm Beach. The 20-year-old ripped an RBI double to right field and scored in the first inning. Mitchell added singles in the fourth and sixth, the latter of which plated Jesse Medrano. In 157 at-bats in the Florida State League, he's batting a career-best .287 with a .782 OPS. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Nick Vespi, Class A Delmarva: 6.2 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K -- The left-hander nearly went the distance in the first game of a doubleheader against Kannapolis, but the Shorebirds brought in Tim Naughton to get the final out after Vespi allowed three singles in the seventh. The 23-year-old dominated to that point. He recorded five strikeouts in the first two innings and notched six more the rest of the way. The southpaw threw 61 of 84 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 6.26 after two rough outings to begin May. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Patrick Weigel, Triple-A Gwinnett: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB 2 K -- Weigel cruised in his first Triple-A start since June 2017. The No. 18 Braves prospect faced the minimum on Saturday and never allowed a runner past first base while he was on the bump. After retiring the side in order in the first inning, the 24-year-old issued a six-pitch walk to Sam Travis to get things started in the second. However, after getting Rusney Castillo to fly out to left, No. 25 Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey sent a line drive back to the mound that Weigel corralled and then fired to first to complete an inning-ending double play. The 2015 seventh-rounder finished his outing by setting down the final eight batters he faced, getting rehabbing former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia to ground weakly to first to end the fourth. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Robert Dugger, Double-A Jacksonville: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K -- Dugger held an opponent scoreless for the third time in his last five starts. The No. 22 Marlins prospect lowered his ERA to a season-best 3.47 in matching his longest outing of the year. The 23-year-old retired the side in order in the first inning before yielding a single to fourth-ranked Rays prospect Jesus Sanchez leading off the second. After getting No. 28 prospect Tristan Gray to ground into a double play, Dugger plunked Brendan McKay -- MLB.com's No. 29 overall prospect -- with a 3-2 pitch but escaped when Rene Pinto grounded out to short. The right-hander allowed the first two Biscuits to reach in the third on a single and a walk before retiring 12 of the next 13 batters, including a run of nine in a row. After starting the seventh by hitting Gray with a pitch and allowing a base hit to McKay, Duggar set down the final three batters he faced, striking out two. Gameday box score

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-5, RBI -- Jones was in the midst of a rough patch before breaking out in a big way on Saturday. The second-ranked Indians prospect had gone hitless over his previous four games before turning in his 11th multi-hit effort of the year and third with three knocks. MLB.com's No. 60 overall prospect had the drought reach 14 at-bats after grounding into an inning-ending double play in the first and popping out to third in the third. However, the 21-year-old ended his night on a high note. Jones led off the fifth with a base hit to right, lined an RBI single to right in the sixth and legged out an infield hit in the eighth. The performance raised his batting average 13 points to .294. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Trey Supak, Double-A Biloxi: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- After allowing 16 hits and six runs over 13 innings in his last two starts, Supak found his groove again against the Lookouts. The No. 11 Brewers prospect set a season high with eight punchouts while yielding two hits. And the only run he yielded followed a throwing error by shortstop Luis Aviles Jr. The 22-year-old whiffed the side in the first and faced the minimum through 4 2/3 frames. A throwing error by at third by 28th-ranked Jake Gatewood allowed Brantley Bell to reach, but he was caught stealing to end the fifth. Supak worked around a one-out walk to Reds No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell and a single by 25th-ranked Ibandel Isabel in the seventh by fanning No. 10 prospect Jose Siri and No. 16 Michael Beltre. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Nick Solak, Triple-A Durham: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBIs - Solak has four multiple-hit games in the past five days, going 10-for-20 with three homers and 10 RBIs, to raise his average to .305. On Saturday, he put the Bulls on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI single off Rochester left-hander and Twins No. 8 prospect Lewis Thorpe. Durham trailed, 3-2, with two outs in the seventh, but Solak hit a 1-1 pitch from right-handed reliever Ryan Eades to the opposite field for his second long ball in as many games. The Rays' No. 12 prospect is tied for 10th in the International League with 26 runs scored. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Hunter Harvey, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 8 Ks -- Coming off an outing in which he allowed seven earned runs in four innings, Harvey (2-3) bounced back by holding Erie's Eastern League-leading offense in check. After yielding a leadoff homer to Tigers No. 24 prospect Derek Hill, Baltimore's 12th-ranked prospect settled down to retire seven of the next eight batters. He wrapped up his day with two punchouts in the sixth, setting a season high with eight K's. It was Harvey's second win in three starts as he dropped his ERA to 5.45. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Tigers OF Derek Hill, Double-A Erie: 4-for-4, HR, R, RBI -- Detroit's 24th-ranked prospect hit a leadoff homer to jump-start his first four-hit game since Aug. 20, 2017. He took a 2-0 offering from Orioles No. 12 prospect Hunter Harvey over the left field wall for his fifth long ball, a single-season career high for the 23rd overall pick in the 2014 Draft. He added base hits off Harvey in the third and fifth and wrapped up his day with a single off left-handed reliever Brian Gonzalez in the eighth. It was Hill's fourth multiple-hit showing in the past six games, during which he's 11-for-24 (.458) with two homers, a triple, seven runs scored and four RBIs. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Jesus Castillo, Double-A Mobile: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K -- The Angels' No. 22 prospect recorded his first scoreless outing of the season and has allowed one earned run over his last 11 innings. Castillo is in his third season in the Southern League, posting a 4.94 ERA over 98 1/3 innings a year ago. The 23-year-old out of Venezuela worked on his command in the Arizona Fall League and hasn't allowed more than two runs in his last five starts. Gameday box score

Phillies C Deivy Grullon, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 4-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- The 23-year-old backstop crushed two homers for the first time since April 11, 2018 while plating a season-high four runs. He connected on a three-run blast in the third inning off big league veteran Justin Nicolino and belted a leadoff shot in the eighth off right-hander Matt Foster. Grullon is fourth in the International League in batting (.353), sixth in OPS (1.001) and seventh in RBIs (30) and slugging (.595) after putting up a .273/.310/.575 slash line last year with Double-A Reading. Gameday box score