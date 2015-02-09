Prospect Roundup: Games of May 20

Royals LHP Daniel Lynch, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K -- Lynch was the third pitcher taken in the first round by Kansas City in last year's Draft, and early returns on him have been nothing short of stellar. The No. 4 Royals prospect turned in his second consecutive shutout effort in the Blue Rocks' 2-0 victory over Salem. The 22-year-old worked around a leadoff walk to retire 10 of the next 11 Red Sox, and he faced the minimum over that span thanks to an inning-ending double play in the third. The left-hander put runners on second and third with no outs in the sixth but got out of the jam by inducing an infield ground out from Ryan Fitzgerald and punching out two. Lynch hasn't allowed a run in 13 innings, and he has 11 whiffs and two walks over this stretch. Gameday box score

Astros LF Seth Beer, Double-A Corpus Christi: 3-for-4, BB, 2 RBI, 1 R -- Since going hitless in two straight games, Beer has been on a tear. The ninth-ranked Astros prospect collected three hits against the Sod Poodles and is 7-for-10 with three walks, a homer, five RBIs and four runs scored over his last three games. The 22-year-old got the Hooks on the board with an RBI single up the middle in the first inning, before tacking on another run in the next frame with a base hit into center. After working a four-pitch walk in the fourth, Beer later legged out an infield hit with a slow roller to second. A throwing error on the play put him into scoring position for Granden Goetzman, who brought him home with a single to center. Houston's No. 13 prospect Brandon Bielak improved to 3-0 after allowing a run on two hits and a walk while fanning nine over six frames. Gameday box score

Rangers SS Ryan Dorow, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, 2 HR, BB, 6 RBI, 3 R -- The Rangers infield prospect turned in a career night against the Nationals, as he went yard twice and finished with a career-high six RBIs. The 23-year-old turned around the first pitch he saw and hammered it to left for a three-run jack. After grounding out to short in the second, Dorow worked a four-pitch walk in the fourth and came in to score on a single from No. 4 Rangers prospect Julio Pablo Martinez three batters later. The 2017, 30th-round Draft pick capped the Wood Ducks' scoring with his second three-run blast in the fifth to give Down East a 14-0 advantage. Dorow has six dingers and 27 RBIs through his first 40 games this year. Gameday box score

Reds RHP Tony Santillan, Double-A Chattanooga: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K -- The fifth-ranked Reds prospect bent but never broke in this one as he allowed runners in scoring position in three of his first five innings and escaped unscathed each time. He retired the side in order on 12 pitches in the fifth, striking out two, before being removed after yielding a one-out single to Patrick Leonard in the next frame. The 22-year-old threw 51 of his 91 pitches for strikes. Santillan also helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI single into left in the fourth that capped the Lookouts' scoring. Gameday box score

Astros CF Marty Costes, Class A Quad Cities: 2-for-5, 3B, 5 RBI -- Costes played 53 games last year and finished with 15 RBIs. He has 12 in two games over the last week. The 23-year-old drove in a career-high seven runs on Thursday and followed that up on Monday with a five-RBI effort. Costes punched a single through the right side of the infield in the third that scored two runs, and he cleared the bases with a three-run triple to right in the seventh. It was the seventh multi-hit game of the season for last year's 22nd-rounder. He has 16 RBIs through his first 24 games. Gameday box score

Reds SS Jose Garcia, Class A Advanced Daytona: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Cincinnati's ninth-ranked prospect racked up a career-high seven total bases in the second game of Daytona's twin bill against Clearwater. In the first game, Garcia went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. He's now sporting a .286/.349/.480 slash line with three homers, one triple, eight doubles, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored over 24 games. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Luis Rijo, Class A Cedar Rapids: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K -- Minnesota's No. 30 prospect picked up his first win of the season, allowing just one hit while striking out six over five scoreless frames. Rijo (1-4) has posted a 3.47 ERA over seven starts this season, allowing 14 earned runs while holding opponents to a .254 average. Gameday box score

Dodgers LF Connor Joe, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The Los Angeles prospect hit two home runs -- a solo shot in the first and a two-run smash in the fourth -- as the Dodgers defeated Omaha, 10-5. Joe has hit three homers in the last two games. He's batting .366/.481/.634 with three homers, two doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs scored in 13 Pacific Coast League games. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Lexington: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K -- Kansas City's ninth-ranked prospect allowed just one run and four hits while striking out nine over seven frames. Bubic has struck out 75 batters over 47 2/3 innings this season while holding opponents to a .164 average. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Thad Ward, Class A Greenville: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- The Boston prospect picked up his third win of the season after throwing seven scoreless innings, his second straight scoreless start, while striking out seven in the Drive's 4-0 victory over West Virginia. Ward (3-2) lowered his ERA to 2.50 and has allowed just 14 earned runs while striking out 58 over 50 1/3 innings this season. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Humberto Mejia, Class A Clinton: 8 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K -- The Miami prospect took a no-hitter into the seventh in the LumberKings' 6-1 victory over Beloit. Mejia (4-0) has held opposing hitters to a .153 average and 10 earned runs while striking out 46 over 41 2/3 innings in nine games. Gameday box score

Angels LHP Andrew Heaney, Triple-A Salt Lake: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- Making a rehab start with the Bees, Heany struck out 10 and allowed just two hits over 4 1/3 frames. The Angels left-hander is recovering from left elbow inflammation that started in Spring Training. Gameday box score