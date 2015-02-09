Prospect Roundup: Games of May 26

Astros OF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB-- Houston's No. 2 prospect -- MLB.com's No. 13 overall -- led off the fourth inning with 16th homer of the season, extending his streak to four games with a dinger. Tucker also had a four-game streak for Triple-A Fresno last year from Aug. 22-25. He walked and scored in the sixth and has a .358/.458/.840 slash line in May. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 4 K -- Baltimore's No. 8 prospect didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning in the Baysox's 3-0 loss to Erie. Lowther lowered his ERA to 1.68, placing him third in the Eastern League innings. The 23-year-old southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in his last three starts, a span of 22 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Trent Grisham, Double-A Biloxi: 4-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI -- Milwaukee's 30th-ranked prospect fell a double shy of the cycle in the Shuckers' 4-2 win at Mobile. He hit a solo homer in the first inning, tripled in the fifth and singled in the third and ninth. The 22-year-old is 7-for-14 in his last three games following an 0-for-13 funk. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI -- Seattle's second-ranked prospect hit a game-tying homer in the ninth inning before the Power walked off with a 10-9 victory in the 10th. He also singled in the first and raised his average to .304/.394/.558 in 47 South Atlantic League games. The 19-year-old has recorded at least one RBI in five of his last six games. Gameday box score

Cubs 1B Jim Adduci, Triple-A Iowa: 3-for-6, R, HR, 6 RBI -- Adduci hit a two-run homer, a three-run double and an RBI single in the Cubs' 14-10 win over New Orleans. The 34-year-old is 8-for-18 with 10 RBIs during a five-game hitting streak and has seven homers and 29 RBIs in 41 Pacific Coast League games on the season. Gameday box score

Padres DH Brad Zunica, Double-A Amarillo: 2-for-5, R, HR, 5 RBI -- Zunica continued a solid month by hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning and adding a three-run homer in the sixth as the Sod Poodles rallied for a 13-8 win over Midland. The 23-year-old has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four contests and has a .294/.372/.647 slash line in May. He's tied with Dodgers No. 2 prospect Gavin Lux for the Texas League lead with 11 homers. Gameday box score

Reds 3B Christian Colon, Triple-A Louisville: 5-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI -- The Major League veteran highlighted the first five-hit game of his 10-year career by belting a three-run homer in the fourth inning of the Bats' 7-5 win over Toledo. He's hit safely in seven straight games to raise his average to .301/.379/.386 in 47 International League contests.Gameday box score

Reds SS Alfredo Rodriguez, Double-A Chattanooga: 4-for-4, RBI, BB -- Cincinnati's 29th-ranked prospect had an RBI double and three singles in his second four-hit game of the season as the Lookouts beat Birmingham, 8-4. After hitting safely in five straight games with three multi-hit efforts, the 23-year-old ranks second in the Southern League with a .312 average. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K -- Tampa Bay's No. 9 prospect tied is career high for strikeouts, fanning two batters in the third inning and three apiece in the fourth and fifth as the Hot Rods shut down Dayton, 3-1. The 19-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.80 in four Midwest League starts and is averaging 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Gameday box score

Giants C Aramis Garcia, Triple-A Sacramento: 4-for-6, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI -- San Francisco's No. 21 prospect was a triple shy of the cycle in the River Cats' 16-6 drubbing of Albuquerque. The four hits tied his career high and boosted his batting average 24 points to .246. The 26-year-old smacked a three-run homer in the opening inning, giving him seven in 30 Pacific Coast League games. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R -- Chicago's fifth-ranked prospect doubled in the first and fourth innings, then singled in the sixth in the Dash' 8-5 victory over Salem. Madrigal has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games and has a .271/.342/.373 slash line with 13 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and 16 runs scored in 42 games. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Christian James, Class A Columbia: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- New York's No. 24 prospect got out of jams in the first and third innings in his first scoreless start of the season for the Fireflies. Since surrendering eight runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 frames on May 4 against Lexington, James is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Peoria: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI -- St. Louis' top prospect had multiple hits in his second straight game, including a double to left field in the first and a RBI-single in the sixth. Gorman has five hits in the last two games and is batting .272/.377/.515 with nine home runs, two triples, 10 doubles, 36 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Gameday box score

Rangers CF Pedro Gonzalez, Class A Hickory: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 2 R -- The Texas prospect had a season-high six RBIs thanks to three-run homers in consecutive plate appearances in the fifth and sixth innings. Gonzalez moved into a fifth-place tie in the South Atlantic League with nine dingers and is tied for eighth with 32 runs scored in 43 games. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Colton Eastman, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 K -- A career-high 11 strikeouts led the way for the Philadelphia right-hander, who allowed four baserunners in the longest start of his two-year career. Eastman, who began the season at Class A Lakewood, lowered his ERA to 2.20 in four five Florida State League starts. Gameday box score