Prospect Roundup: Games of May 31

Indians C Bo Naylor, Class A Lake County: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R -- One week after his older brother, Josh, made his Major League debut in their native Canada, Naylor recorded his second three-hit game of the season and first in more than a month. The Indians' No. 4 prospect and first-round pick from last year's Draft scored every time he reached -- a season high -- and clubbed his first homer in three weeks. He's hitting .237/.338/.305 as a 19-year-old in his first full season of professional ball with two homers and 20 RBIs. Behind the plate, Naylor has a .983 fielding percentage and has thrown out 19 of 29 would-be basestealers. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Jacob Amaya, Class A Great Lakes: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2B, R, BB -- After notching a pair of three-hit games in April, Amaya posted his first three-hit game of May on the month's final day. His big knock came in the fourth inning, when the 20-year-old laced a two-run double to left field. Overall, the Dodgers' 11th-ranked prospect batted .231 this month and is hitting .239 overall with three homers and 29 RBIs. Gameday box score

Yankees P Chance Adams, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 K, 4 H, 0 BB -- Newly returned from the Major Leagues, the right-hander shoved in his first start for the RailRiders since May 7. He threw 47 of 73 pitches for strikes to improve to 3-1 on the International League season with a 4.00 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. Over Adams' last four starts, New York's No. 20 prospect has allowed three earned runs over 24 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Midwest League: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, R -- Already riding a seven-game hitting streak, the top Tampa Bay prospect delivered a two-hit night. After a seven-pitch at-bat in the first inning, Franco cranked a two-run homer to right field, his fifth long ball of the season. In the fifth, he went to right again and legged out his 13th double. The 18-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down in his first full professional season, boasting a .324/.391/.517 slash line. Gameday box score

Braves OF Trey Harris, Class A Rome: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs, R -- Harris has torn up South Atlantic League pitching all season, but Friday marked a different type of dominance for him. The Braves' No. 28 prospect stroked four hits -- all singles -- for the first time in his professional career. In the process, the University of Missouri product raised his average to .377 and his OPS to an SAL-leading 1.054. Through 53 games, the 23-year-old has eight homers, four triples, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs. Gameday box score

Royals OF Brewer Hicklen, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, R -- Hicklen recorded his first three-hit game of the season, increasing his RBI total to 16. The Royals No. 16 prospect put the wraps on a month in which he put up a .279/.394/.442 slash line with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBIs in 27 games. Gameday box score

Reds C Tyler Stephenson, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-4, RBI, R, BB -- Stephenson registered his second three-hit effort of the week and capped a strong month at the dish. Cincinnati's No. 6 prospect batted .284/.360/.403 in May and is hitting .279 with three homers and 21 RBIs on the season. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB -- Smith brought a .170 batting average into the final game of May but raised it 13 points, thanks to his big night at the dish. The Jays' sixth-ranked prospect began his night with a pair of singles and bopped a solo homer to left field in the eighth. It capped his third three-hit game of the season and put the Fisher Cats ahead to stay. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-5, R -- Lux raked seemingly from start to finish in May, so it's only fitting Los Angeles' second-ranked prospect ended the month on a high note. He collected three singles and scored once to help the Drillers get past Arkansas, 6-5. Lux has recorded six games with at least three hits this season, including four in May alone. Overall, the shortstop ranks in the top three in the Texas League with 11 homers, a .317 average and .556 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Hunter Harvey, Double-A Bowie: 7 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K -- The No. 12 Orioles prospect hadn't completed seven innings in a start in five years, but he did just that on Friday night against Hartford. Willie Abreu homered off Harvey in the second inning and scored again in the fourth when the right-hander uncorked a wild pitch. Aside from that, Harvey was strong in throwing 58 of a season-high 89 pitches for strikes. It's been an up-and-down year for the former first-round pick, who's 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 46 innings. He was better in May with a 4.76 ERA. Gameday box score

Astros SS, Jeremy Pena, Class A Quad Cities: 4-for-6, RBI, R -- Already with three three-hit games this season, the No. 25 Astros prospect delivered the first four-hit game of his career. His biggest knock came in the 10th inning when he drove in the go-ahead run with a single to left field. Pena ranks second in the Midwest League with 38 runs scored, third with 15 stolen bases, fifth with a .313 batting average and sixth with a .397 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Angels CF Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 3-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R -- When you're hot, you're hot, and the sixth-ranked Angels prospect recorded his fifth multi-hit game since May 24. He has three three-hit efforts after reaching base five times against Quad Cities. After hitting .182 in April, Adams closed out May with a .296 average and .790 OPS in 25 games. Gameday box score

Brewers RF Trent Grisham, Double-A Biloxi: 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 R -- In arguably his best offensive game of the season, the No. 30 Brewers prospect led the Shuckers to an 8-5 victory over over Tennessee. In the seventh inning, he delivered a bases-clearing double, putting Biloxi even at 4-4. With the game still tied in the eighth, Grisham crushed a three-run homer to right field. With four games with at least three hits this season, he's ninth in the Southern League with a .446 slugging percentage. Gameday box score