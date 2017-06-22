Report: Senzel tops Reds' promotions

According to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds promoted their top prospect from Class A Advanced Daytona to Double-A Pensacola.

Nick Senzel appears to be one step closer to becoming the first member of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft class to make it to the Major Leagues.

Cincinnati drafted the Atlanta native second overall last June. In 62 games with the Tortugas this season, Senzel produced a .305/.371/.476 slash line with four homers and 31 RBIs. His 26 doubles rank third in the Minor Leagues.

Senzel reportedly will be joined by fellow Florida State League All-Stars Gavin LaValley, who won the BUSH'S BEANS All-Star MVP award, and 13th-ranked Shed Long. LaValley, who ranks second in the Florida State League with 15 homers, hit .288 in 61 games and Long, who stands third with 13 long balls, leads the circuit with 77 hits in 62 games.

The Enquirer also said right-hander Tyler Mahle and second baseman Alex Blandino will move from Pensacola to Triple-A Louisville.

Mahle, the organization's No. 8 prospect, leads the Southern League with an 0.87 WHIP and 85 innings pitched. His 1.59 ERA ranks second on the circuit. The 22-year-old made history earlier this season by tossing the second nine-inning perfect game in Southern League history on April 23.

Video: Pensacola's Mahle completes perfect game

Blandino has produced a .259/.374/.462 slash line with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 62 games.

The team reportedly also promoted third baseman Brantley Bell, shortstop Luis Gonzalez, first baseman James Vasquez and reliever Ryan Hendrix from Class A Dayton to Daytona.