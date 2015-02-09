Reports: Adell promoted to Triple-A

The Angels will promote MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect from Double-A Mobile to Triple-A Salt Lake this week, according to multiple reports. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register first had the news of Adell's impending reassignment.

It's been a dream of many Angels fans to see Jo Adell man the same outfield as Mike Trout one day. That dream is about to get one step closer to reality.

Adell is hitting .308/.390/.553 with eight home runs and six stolen bases over 43 games with Double-A Mobile this season.

His 2019 campaign was delayed when he suffered both a hamstring strain and an ankle sprain running the bases in a Spring Training game on March 9. He didn't return to the Minors until May 24, when he began a six-game rehab stint with Class A Advanced Inland Empire. His first game with the BayBears came on June 3, and he's looked every bit the impressive prospect since. His final hit and at-bat with Mobile will potentially be a pinch-hit home run in the sixth inning of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Mississippi.

Video: BayBears' Adell smashes solo tater

The 20-year-old outfielder was taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 Draft and has grown into one of the game's best prospects in just two years. His run tool is perhaps his strongest, earning a 65 grade from MLB.com, while his power, arm and fielding tools are also considered plus. His overall hit tool might be his weakest, yet even that is considered a 55 on the 20-80 scouting scale. Adell is a career .303/.367/.543 hitter in the Minors. He has played all three outfield spots in 2019 but has mostly split time between center and right field.

When Adell (born April 8, 1999) does head to the Pacific Coast League, he will become the Triple-A circuit's youngest active position player, taking over from Dodgers No. 3 prospect Keibert Ruiz (July 20, 1998). He also joins a Bees roster that includes No. 11 Angels prospect Patrick Sandoval, No. 24 Jared Walsh and No. 28 Michael Hermosillo.