Bolanos fetches six more zeros for Poodles

San Diego's No. 17 prospect scattered four hits and a walk while fanning eight over six scoreless innings as Double-A Amarillo defeated Arkansas, 5-2, at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Video: Sod Poodles Bolanos gets swinging punchout

It was the second straight Sunday in which Bolanos posted six zeros. On Aug. 18 against Frisco, he worked around three hits and three walks to earn the victory for the Sod Poodles.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander gave a single with one out in the first inning to fourth-ranked Mariners prospect Evan White, but consecutive flyouts to San Diego's No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell in center field ended the frame.

After a perfect second, Bolanos found himself in trouble following three straight two-out singles by Jordan Cowan, White and Seattle's top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The 23-year-old induced a flyout from Luis Liberato to end the threat.

A walk by Cowan in the fifth was all the Travelers mustered against Bolanos the rest of the way as he extended his scoreless streak to 12 innings.

Since joining the Poodles on June 4, the Cuba native has posted a 4.16 ERA with 86 strikeouts over 75 2/3 innings. Bolanos held hitters to a .193 average while racking up 54 strikeouts and a 2.85 ERA in 10 starts at Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore to start the season.

Right-hander Nick Kuzia allowed two runs on three hits while whiffing one over two-thirds of an inning of relief. Dauris Valdez, a 6-foot-8 righty, followed by striking out four over 1 1/3 frames and righty David Bednar picked up the save after allowing a hit and fanning two in a scoreless ninth.

Ivan Castillo belted a solo homer to lead off the third to put the Poodles on the board. Luis Torrens, Kyle Overstreet and A.J. Kennedy added an RBI apiece.