McKenna's four-hit day keys Dogs' offense

The Orioles No. 12 prospect smacked two of the Desert Dogs' four doubles and two of their 20 singles in a 21-8 drubbing of the Saguaros at Surprise Stadium. McKenna also scored three times, walked twice and drove in a run to improve his Arizona Fall League average to .371.

Glendale racked up the largest run total this season in the Arizona Fall League on Thursday with Ryan McKenna leading the charge from the top of the lineup.

The 21-year-old outfielder hit .313 in 326 at-bats out of the leadoff spot during the regular season, and he started both rallies that bookended Thursday's rout. McKenna beat out an infield hit to second base to lead off the game and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Steve Wilkerson (Orioles). The 2015 fourth-rounder walked later in the first and doubled to right but was left stranded in the third.

McKenna blooped to second for his first out in the fifth and hustled out a bunt single to load the bases in the seventh before being doubled off first on a line drive by Yankees No. 16 prospect Thairo Estrada.

The Grants Pass, Oregon, native kick-started the ninth, when Glendale pushed across 11 runs and sent 16 batters to the plate. He stroked a leadoff double to center and scored on a two-RBI single by second-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial. McKenna walked again in his second appearance of the inning, crossing the plate on a two-run double from Florial.

McKenna earned Orioles Organization All-Star honors after batting .315/.410/.457 with 41 extra-base hits, 95 runs and 53 RBIs across 127 games between Class A Advanced Frederick and Double-A Bowie.

Wilkerson finished with three hits and a game-high five RBIs, and Florial's two ninth-inning knocks were his only hits in four at-bats. Martin Cervenka (Orioles) collected the Desert Dogs' fourth double, finishing 4-for-7 with three RBIs and two runs scored -- including a steal of home in the first. White Sox No. 28 prospect Laz Rivera amassed four hits, three runs and an RBI while second-ranked No. 2 prospect Keibert Ruiz added two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Andy Young (Cardinals) fell a triple shy of the cycle for Surprise, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Baseball's No. 1 prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled, singled, walked and scored twice, improving to .463 this fall. Fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker singled twice, scored and drove in a run.

In other AFL action:

Javelinas 4, Solar Sox 3

Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura crushed his third AFL homer as part of a two-hit, two-RBI day. No. 13 Padres prospect Buddy Reed and 25th-ranked Austin Allen each collected two hits and scored a run for the Javelinas. Braxton Davidson (Braves) singled twice and drove in two, including the go-ahead run in the eighth. No. 27 Mariners prospect Anthony Misiewicz allowed a run on five hits and two walks while fanning five over four innings. For Mesa, eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron went 3-for-4 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot. No. 4 Angels prospect Jahmai Jones added two hits and an RBI while sixth-ranked Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner chipped in two singles. Erick Leal (Cubs) tossed four scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Gameday box score