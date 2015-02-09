Missions' Allen has perfect day at plate

San Diego's No. 28 prospect reached base in all five of his plate appearances -- going 4-for-4 with a walk -- while driving in three runs and scoring twice as Double-A San Antonio romped past Midland, 14-0, on Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The 24-year-old started his day with a leadoff single to center field in the second inning. He drew a four-pitch walk from RockHounds starter Corey Walter (1-3) in the third and came around to score on a double by River Stevens.

In the next frame, Allen drilled a double into left with two outs to plate another run. In the sixth, the FIT product provided more two-out thunder, lacing a ball into center for an RBI two-bagger. He scored one batter later on a double by Webster Rivas.

In the seventh, the St. Louis native hammered an 0-1 pitch deep into the gap in right-center that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double. San Diego's top prospect, Fernando Tatis Jr., crossed the plate on the hit.

Allen saw 20 pitches in the contest and accounted for a quarter of the Missions' 16 hits.

Eighth-ranked Logan Allen (3-1) delivered his best outing of the year. The southpaw surrendered three hits and walk while fanning six in seven scoreless frames.