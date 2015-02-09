Padres' Goris suspended 50 games

The Padres corner infielder has been suspended for 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse, the Commissioner's Office announced Friday afternoon.

It may be just Aug. 10, but Diego Goris's 2018 season is already over. He'll have to wait a bit longer than most to begin his 2019 campaign as well.

The Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program defines a "drug of abuse" as a Schedule I or II drug or controlled substance or "(i) is similar in nature to a substance in Schedule I or II; (ii) cannot be lawfully taken without a valid prescription and has the potential for abuse; or (iii) cannot be lawfully obtained or used in the United States." Examples include marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and opiates among others. The precise drug Goris tested positive for was not named in the suspension announcement.

The 27-year-old is in the midst of his fourth straight season with Triple-A El Paso. He was hitting .265/.299/.397 with seven homers, one triple and 20 doubles in 89 games with the Chihuahuas. He signed a Minor League free agent deal with the White Sox in February but was traded back to the Padres, for whom he's played every season since 2013, for future considerations on March 22.

2018 Minor League suspensions

El Paso has 24 games remaining on its 2018 schedule, meaning Goris would have to miss the first 26 games of the 2019 season as well.

Sixty Minor Leaguers have been suspended this year for violating the Minor or Major League drug program.