Padres' Allen to make big league debut

The fifth-ranked Padres prospect has been called up to make his Major League debut Tuesday against the Brewers, according to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

Almost a part of the big league rotation at the end of Spring Training, Logan Allen will now get his chance to toe the rubber in The Show.

Allen is coming off a solid 2018 season in which he finished 14-6 with a 2.54 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings across Double-A and Triple-A. Using a four-pitch mix, which includes a 55-grade fastball and a plus-changeup, he earned a promotion to the Pacific Coast League last August and continued to flourish, winning four of his five starts and posting a 1.63 ERA.

For his efforts, he was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Year and a MiLB.com Organization All-Star.

After spending time with the big club as a non-roster invitee in the Cactus League this spring, Allen fell just short of making the team as the fifth starter and was sent back to Triple-A El Paso. His numbers in the hitter-friendly PCL have been uneven this season -- in 13 starts, he owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP

Allen has struck out 63 in 57 2/3 innings, which brings his FIP down to 4.76, according to Fangraphs. After seeing his ERA rise to 8.15 in April, the southpaw has rebounded with a 3.83 mark since the start of May.

"Logan's very much put himself into consideration to be a part of hopefully our Major League club here in the next couple of years, taking the ball every five or six days," Padres director of player development Sam Geaney told MiLB.com in December "He's very intelligent, a quick thinker. Another guy who is young in terms of his date of birth but has evolved quickly."

Originally an eighth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2015 before being sent to San Diego in the Craig Kimbrel trade, MLB.com's No. 61 prospect has a career 3.08 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 418 Minor League innings. He will become the Padres' fourth Top-100 prospect to debut in the big leagues this season.