Patiño stepping into Sod Poodles uniform

Patiño made 18 appearances (17 starts) for Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore, where he posted a 6-8 record with 2.69 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 113 strikeouts and 34 walks in 87 innings. The 19-year-old is coming off his best month at the level, recording a 1.19 ERA over four July starts with a 0.71 WHIP, .152 opponents average and 29 whiffs against four walks in 22 2/3 frames. Baseball's No. 33 overall prospect finished the month with two straight scoreless outings, scattering eight hits over 14 2/3 innings while striking out 16 and walking two. Patiño also made an appearance in the Futures Game in July, fanning three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Signed as a 16-year-old in 2016, the Colombia native already surpassed his previous career high for most outings in a single season. Last year, over 17 starts with Class A Fort Wayne, Patiño went 6-3 with a 2.13 ERA, registering a 1.07 WHIP and striking out 98 in 83 1/3 innings.

Over four professional seasons, the right-hander sports a 16-13 record with a 2.39 ERA in 48 appearances (46 starts) across three levels.

Patiño will be joining one of the Minor Leagues' most talented rosters, reuniting with San Diego's top prospect MacKenzie Gore in the Sod Poodles rotation. Of the top 10 prospects in the San Diego organization, seven have been promoted at least one level this season including Gore and the Padres' 2019 first-round pick CJ Abrams, who joined Class A Fort Wayne from the Rookie-level Arizona League this week.