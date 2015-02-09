Back to MiLB.com Home

Urias remains red-hot for Chihuahuas

Padres No. 4 prospect records third-straight three-hit game

Luis Urias is batting .407/.446/.644 with 12 runs scored in 16 games in August. (Stephen Smith/Four Seam Images)

By Nathan Brown / MiLB.com | August 19, 2018 1:29 AM

Luis Urias made a quick name for himself with his bat, winning MVP honors and the batting title in the California League in 2016 and leading the Texas League in on-base percentage a year later.

As the Padres' No. 4 prospect nears the end of his first full season in the Pacific Coast League, he's making sure his talents haven't gone unnoticed.

Urias recorded his third straight three-hit game on Saturday, scoring three times -- including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning -- as Triple-A El Paso beat Las Vegas, 4-3, at Southwest University Park. He tripled and doubled, raising his average to .290, the highest it's been since the end of May.

The 21-year-old worked the count full before drawing a walk off Las Vegas starter P.J. Conlon in the first ahead of Padres third-ranked prospect Francisco Mejia's third Pacific Coast League homer. In the third, Urias led off with an infield single off the left-hander, connecting on a low, inside 1-1 offering and scoring from first when Ty France doubled to center field. After a seven-pitch at-bat in the fifth, he lined a double to center off Conlon but was stranded at third base.

With one out in the seventh and the game tied, 3-3, Urias battled with reliever Eric Hanhold, again working the count to 3-2. On the right-hander's eighth pitch, he launched a triple to left. France sent him home again with a single to right.

Urias has caught fire with the turn of the calendar, registering eight multi-hit efforts in 17 games in August. He's raised his average 25 points since the end of July, using a .435/.478/.710 slash line this month. All three marks rank in the top five in all of Triple-A in August.

Carter Capps (1-0) secured his first Triple-A win, striking out five over two scoreless innings, while Rowan Wick worked around a hit and two walks in the ninth for his seventh save.

Bryce Brentz gave the 51s an early lead with a two-run homer in the first and Jose Lobaton knotted the game at 3-3 with a leadoff shot in the fifth.

Nathan Brown is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @NathanBrownNYC. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

