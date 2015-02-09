Urias back on track for Chihuahuas

Four days after exiting a contest, then missing three games with a minor hamstring injury, the Padres' No. 3 prospect showed he's just fine. Urias went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Triple-A El Paso's 6-4 loss to Salt Lake at Southwest University Park.

If Padres fans were worried about Luis Urias, his performance on Sunday should squelch those feelings.

MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect has raised his average 59 points to .296 in four games after hitting safely in seven of his last 12 at-bats.

After walking on four pitches his first time up, Urias battled back from an 0-2 count against starter Felix Pena and thumped an opposite-field double to cap an eight-pitch at-bat in the third inning. He walked again in the fifth and, ambushing a first-pitch offering from Greg Belton, doubled in a run in the seventh before concluding his afternoon with a single to the right side of the infield in the ninth.

"Usually, he's pretty good discipline-wise when he ends up in hitting counts, and what he does with two strikes is impressive," El Paso hitting coach Morgan Burkhardt said after an April 11 game.

The 20-year-old was removed with the series opener against the Bees after his first at-bat. And although it snapped a five-game hitting streak, it didn't slow Urias' recent momentum. The 5-foot-9 middle infielder went 8-for-28 (.286) with five doubles for the Padres at Spring Training before being assigned to Minor League camp. He started the season at Triple-A for the first time after putting up a .296/.398/.380 slash line with 20 doubles and 38 RBIs at Double-A San Antonio in 2017.

The Mexico native batted .330/.397/.440 with 26 doubles and 52 RBIs at Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore the year before. Urias earned a brief Triple-A callup in 2016, collecting four hits, including a homer, driving in three runs and drawing five walks in his first look at Pacific Coast League competition.

Raffy Lopez and Allen Craig both homered for El Paso.

Former Chihuahua Ryan Schimpf uncorked two solo shots and Kaleb Cowart thumped a two-run homer to lead the Bees.