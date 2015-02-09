El Paso's France slugs two more homers

The Padres' No. 30 prospect went deep twice on Friday, extending his home run streak to four games, in the Chihuahuas' 7-4 loss to New Orleans at Southwest University Park. He went 2-for-3, bringing his average to .462 in his seven games back with the club.

Ty France has scorched his way through the Pacific Coast League since his return to Triple-A El Paso.

Video: El Paso's France yanks fourth homer in as many games

France's first roundtripper of the night was a no-doubter. The San Diego State product worked Baby Cakes starter and Marlins No. 18 prospect Zac Gallen to a 3-1 count in the opening inning and sent the next pitch to the pavilion past the lawn section in left-center field.

His next time up in the third, France tagged Gallen again, lofting the right-hander's 2-2 offering over the fence in center for his 14th homer in 26 PCL games.

His two-dinger night made it five homers in four games, dating back to his first-inning, first-pitch solo shot against Omaha on Monday. He jacked a three-run blast the following night as part of a four-hit contest in the series opener against New Orleans . His lone hit on Thursday was a solo homer in the sixth.

Gameday box score

France was called up to San Diego on April 24 after posting a .423/.500/.885 slash line with the Chihuahuas. He made his Major League debut on April 26 and hit .235 with a .647 OPS, two homers, a triple and four doubles in 34 games before returning to El Paso when top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from a hamstring injury.

Video: El Paso's France crushes second homer of game

A 34th-round pick in the 2015 Draft, France has moved quickly through the Padres' loaded farm system, putting up a .284 average in four seasons. Traditionally a third baseman, he's seen time at both corner infield positions in the Minors and also started to get familiar with second base since Manny Machado has locked up the hot corner in San Diego. With Tatis injured, Machado moved to shortstop, allowing France to spend all of his time in the Majors at third base.

2019 MiLB include

Gallen (9-1) notched his league-leading ninth win, yielding three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked one and remained atop the PCL with a 1.77 ERA.

Marlins No. 3 prospect Monte Harrison, Tyler Heineman and Lewis Brinson all homered for New Orleans, with Harrison and Brinson knocking solo shots and Heineman cracking a two-run blast. Sixth-ranked prospect Isan Diaz went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Jose Pirela also went yard for El Paso. Dietrich Enns (7-4) took the loss after surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five innings.