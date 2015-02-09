Bumgarner feels ready after final tuneup

The Giants' ace struck out seven without a walk while allowing a run on two hits over 4 2/3 innings in likely his final rehab start before making his 2018 Major League debut as Class A Advanced San Jose beat Visalia, 5-2, on Thursday.

The uniform won't change much, but it'll read "San Francisco" instead of "San Jose" next time. And after another strong outing, Madison Bumgarner looks primed for the upgrade.

"I felt like I was ready after last time," Bumgarner told The Mercury News, recalling his previous start, when he struck out eight over 3 2/3 hitless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on May 26. "As long as the front office says I'm ready, I guess I'm ready. I feel ready, though."

Bumgarner made just one mistake in his second rehab outing since suffering a broken pinky on his pitching hand in Spring Training. The three-time World Series champion left a pitch in the wheelhouse of No. 2 D-backs prospect Pavin Smith, who tattooed it over the right-center field wall for a solo homer with two outs in the second.

Otherwise, the southpaw was tough to touch. Bumgarner struck out a pair in the second and fourth innings before finishing his evening with strikeouts of the first two batters he faced in the fifth. One of those two was the evening's designated "beer batter," and the K gave San Jose fans discounted beverages at Municipal Stadium concessions stands.

"I know that's pretty important around here," Bumgarner told the newspaper. "So I tried to make an effort to do that."

The 2014 NLCS and World Series MVP finished at 74 pitches, 52 for strikes. He'll return to a Giants team just four games back of the front-running Rockies in the National League West.

"I'm going to do everything I can do to help us win every five days, so that's what I'm looking forward to," Bumgarner told the News.

Bumgarner wasn't the only Giants rehabber in San Jose's lineup. San Francisco second baseman Joe Panik went 2-for-4 with a double as San Jose's designated hitter. Panik has been out since April 27 after fracturing his thumb but expects to be back with the big club on Friday and expects Bumgarner will join him there soon.

"Having your ace come back, it's huge," Panik told the paper. "The boys have been really battling well this year and anytime you can get a lift from anybody and get your horse back, you can count on him every fifth day to go six or seven strong."

Bumgarner will likely make his 2018 big league debut next week against Arizona.

The homer was the fifth this year and second in as many days for Smith, MLB.com's No. 83 overall prospect. The 22-year-old has hits in three of his last seven at-bats to boost his average to .218 in his first full season.