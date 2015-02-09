Giants' Bart on IL with hand fracture

"I'm saying that with doubt," Bochy told MLB.com of the potential timeline for return. "After we re-evaluate him, it could be sooner, it could be a little longer."

The top Giants prospect fractured the second metacarpal in his left hand and will "probably" miss four to six weeks, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. The injury was sustained on a hit by pitch during Monday's Class A Advanced San Jose game, though the umpire ruled it a foul ball.

Tweet from @JoeRitzo: #SFGiants farm director Kyle Haines on Joey Bart: "It's a setback, but it sets him up for a great comeback. This will challenge him mentally. We sure want to see him on the field, but it gives him an opportunity to grow in other ways with his knowledge off the field..."

The second overall pick in last June's Draft was hitting .270/.341/.541 with two homers and eight RBIs in 10 California League games. Bart was 1-for-1 against Stockton on Monday when he exited in the bottom of the fourth.

With plus power at the plate and a plus arm behind it, Bart is ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in baseball. The 22-year-old is praised for his bat speed and natural power, which was on display in his pro debut. Following a strong college career at Georgia Tech, Bart batted .294 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 51 games between the Rookie-level Giants and Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer in 2018.

2019 MiLB include

San Francisco director of player development Kyle Haines told San Jose broadcaster Joe Ritzo on the team's podcast that the Arizona Fall League might be an option for Bart to make up at-bats in the offseason.

"There's a lot of baseball left," Bochy told the site. "I mean, you're looking at probably around June, in that area, the start of June where he'll be playing. There's a lot of baseball left to be played."