Giants' Arroyo to miss remainder of season

"He won't be back," Evans told the station. "He's going to hopefully get some winter ball opportunities, but he will not be healthy enough this season to come back during the regular season."

Arroyo hasn't played since July 1 with Triple-A Sacramento, when he was plunked on the hand by Fresno right-hander Dean Deetz. He was placed on the disabled list two days later and eventually needed surgery. There remained some hope he could rejoin the Major League club before the season was out.

Video: Sacramento's Arroyo exits with injury

The 22-year-old infielder earned a quick move to the Majors back in April after he hit .439/.471/.682 with three homers and seven doubles in his first 17 games in the Pacific Coast League. He made his Major League debut on April 24 as the Giants hoped he could fill a hole at third base for the big club. The right-handed hitter produced just a .192/.244/.304 line with three homers in 34 games with San Francisco, however, and was optioned back to Sacramento on June 4. Two weeks later, he hit the disabled list for the first time with a right wrist injury. The game on July 1 in which he broke his hand was his first following his return from the DL.

Arroyo ends the season with a .396/.461/.604 line, four homers, seven doubles and 16 RBIs over 25 games for Sacramento. Because of his potential with the bat, the 2013 first-rounder moved from No. 89 overall in MLB.com's preseason prospect rankings to No. 65 currently. He played third base, shortstop and second with both Sacramento and San Francisco this season.