Back to MiLB.com Home

MiLB Top Headlines

Pimentel goes yard twice again for Ports

Athletics infielder clubs two dingers in second straight game

Sandber Pimentel more than doubled his RBI total on the year over the past two games. (Donn Parris/MiLB.com)

By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | June 28, 2018 1:16 AM ET

Sandber Pimentel is becoming an anchor in the Ports lineup.

The Oakland infield prospect clubbed a pair of two-run dingers Wednesday as Class A Advanced Stockton rallied to defeat San Jose, 8-6, at Municipal Stadium.

Video: Pimentel hits second blast

The 23-year-old was moved to the No. 9 spot of the Ports batting order Tuesday and responded by going 4-for-7 with four long balls and nine RBIs in two games. Pimentel had only one dinger through his first 23 games -- on June 22.

The first baseman picked up where he left off Tuesday as he launched a 2-2 inside fastball from right-hander Jeff Burke well beyond the wall in left-center field in the second inning. The blast scored Jason Goldstein, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Wander Franco, to give Stockton an early 2-0 advantage.

After flying out on the next pitch he saw from Burke in the third, Pimentel stepped in against righty Nolan Riggs (2-4) in the sixth with Goldstein on first and hit a hard grounder to third that turned into a 5-6-3 double play.

Gameday box score

Luis Barrera started the eighth with a triple to right and the native of Dominican Republic delivered a moonshot to left-center off a 1-1 heater from Riggs that caught too much of the plate middle-in. The blast leveled the score at six apiece.

Pimentel worked a seven-pitch walk off righty Rodolfo Martinez in the ninth with two outs. He was stranded there to end the inning.

Dairon Blanco knocked in the go-ahead run for the Ports in the eighth with a ground-ball single to short and Jonah Heim capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Luke Persico.

MiLB include

Southpaw Ty Damron (1-0) picked up his first California League victory after entering in the sixth and walking one while fanning four over two hitless frames. Right-hander Angel Duno locked down his seventh save after allowing a hit and punching out one in a scoreless ninth.

Giants No. 10 prospect Heath Quinn put San Jose on the board with a solo shot in the second -- his sixth of the season.

Rob Terranova is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @RobTnova24. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More