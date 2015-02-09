Pimentel goes yard twice again for Ports

Video: Pimentel hits second blast

The 23-year-old was moved to the No. 9 spot of the Ports batting order Tuesday and responded by going 4-for-7 with four long balls and nine RBIs in two games. Pimentel had only one dinger through his first 23 games -- on June 22.

The first baseman picked up where he left off Tuesday as he launched a 2-2 inside fastball from right-hander Jeff Burke well beyond the wall in left-center field in the second inning. The blast scored Jason Goldstein, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Wander Franco, to give Stockton an early 2-0 advantage.

After flying out on the next pitch he saw from Burke in the third, Pimentel stepped in against righty Nolan Riggs (2-4) in the sixth with Goldstein on first and hit a hard grounder to third that turned into a 5-6-3 double play.

Gameday box score

Luis Barrera started the eighth with a triple to right and the native of Dominican Republic delivered a moonshot to left-center off a 1-1 heater from Riggs that caught too much of the plate middle-in. The blast leveled the score at six apiece.

Pimentel worked a seven-pitch walk off righty Rodolfo Martinez in the ninth with two outs. He was stranded there to end the inning.

Dairon Blanco knocked in the go-ahead run for the Ports in the eighth with a ground-ball single to short and Jonah Heim capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left that scored Luke Persico.

MiLB include

Southpaw Ty Damron (1-0) picked up his first California League victory after entering in the sixth and walking one while fanning four over two hitless frames. Right-hander Angel Duno locked down his seventh save after allowing a hit and punching out one in a scoreless ninth.

Giants No. 10 prospect Heath Quinn put San Jose on the board with a solo shot in the second -- his sixth of the season.