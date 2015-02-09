RailRiders take '20 Triple-A All-Star reins

That was in 1995, the same year Jeter made his Major League debut. On Thursday, the RailRiders -- along with the International League and Pacific Coast League -- revealed the organization will host the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game at PNC Field.

The last time the Triple-A All-Star Game was played in the confines of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a rising Yankees shortstop named Derek Jeter headlined the prospects on display in the exhibition.

It will mark the second Triple-A event to take place at PNC Field. In 2017, the Durham Bulls bested the Memphis Redbirds, 5-3, in the National Championship Game.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Triple-A Baseball world back to Northeast Pennsylvania," RailRiders president and GM Josh Olerud said in a statement. "With the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau at our side for this whole process, we are well aware of the profile and economic boost that these events can bring to a region. This is a very exciting time at PNC Field with so much on the horizon."

The All-Star celebration will begin July 13, 2020 with a banquet, followed by the annual Home Run Derby and a celebrity softball game the following day. The game will take place July 15, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

"With the community support demonstrated when the team hosted the Triple-A National Championship Game in September of 2017, it became evident that we needed to get the All-Star Game back to Moosic as soon as possible," International League president Randy Mobley said in the statement. "The 29 other Triple-A teams around the country agreed, so here we come!"

El Paso will handle hosting chores for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game.