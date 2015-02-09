Vogelbach, Shaw make it rain in Sacramento

Giants No. 2 prospect Chris Shaw also went yard as the River Cats won the second game, 5-4. He was 3-for-4 and matched his April total with his fifth homer in 12 contests this month.

The Mariners' 11th-ranked prospec t homered in the opener and swatted two more long balls in the nightcap as Triple-A Tacoma split a doubleheader with Sacramento at Raley Park.

Vogelbach's first homer of the day was a sixth-inning solo shot to right field that gave the Rainiers a two-run cushion on the way to a 3-2 triumph.

In the second game, the left-handed hitter sent a fly ball over the fence in right-center in the third. He added a two-run shot in the seventh that scored Mariners No. 16 prospect Ian Miller and forged a 4-4 deadlock. Since returning to Triple-A, Vogelbach is hitting .328. Sunday was his first two-homer game since he had one for Iowa in the Cubs organization on May 9, 2016.

"When he went to Tacoma there needed to be some tougher conversations of what needed to get better," Mariners manager Scott Servais told The (Tacoma) News Tribune last month. "He took it the right way. I think the biggest thing is his attitude. We're starting to see the personality we had always heard about."

Vogelbach has homered five times in his last five games, with blasts in three straight. He's totaled eight dingers in 18 games since Seattle assigned him to Tacoma at the end of April.

"We saw it last year in September," Servais told the newspaper. "We saw it in this Spring Training. He's the guy you want to root for. The happy-go-lucky guy. It's Babe Ruth. Joke about it or whatever -- he's always got a smile on his face."

Shaw, who sat out the opener, ended an 0-for-8 funk with a single to left in the bottom of the first in Game 2. He got another knock to right in the third, coming around to score on a base hit by Hector Sanchez. The Boston College product also launched a two-run homer to right-center in the fourth that gave the Rainiers a 4-2 lead.

"I feel like I have a good swing and my hands work really well," Shaw said earlier this month. "But the biggest thing for me is always timing. When that's going good, everything is good; and when it's not, I'm chasing fastballs."

Before the mini-drought, Shaw was 6-for-16 with a homer and seven RBIs in a four-game stretch. It's not the first time he broke out of a slump with one big game. On May 2, he followed an 0-for-5 effort by homering twice.

"I say it to myself as a hitter, it's the law of averages," Shaw said in April. "As tough as it might get sometimes, that next at-bat could be the bust-out at-bat. I'm really confident in that ability ... "

The River Cats walked off with a split when Caleb Gindl scored on shortstop Zach Vincej's throwing error.