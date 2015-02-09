Rodriguez placed on IL with hand injury

The Mariners' No. 5 prospect was placed on Class A West Virginia's injured list Friday. According to Corey Brock of The Athletic , he has a hairline fracture in his left hand. A timeline for his return has not yet been announced.

Rodriguez suffered the injury last Friday when he was hit in the hand on a first-inning pitch from Augusta right-hander Jake Wong. He immediately left the game and was replaced by a pinch runner. The Mariners initially didn't expect Rodriguez to miss much time as director of player development Andy McKay told MLB.com's Greg Johns that the initial X-rays revealed no fracture, meaning Rodriguez would be day-to-day. However, he didn't see action this week and was moved to the IL officially Friday.

The 18-year-old outfielder flew out of the gate with West Virginia, going 11-for-31 (.355) with three doubles and four walks over his first nine South Atlantic League games.

2019 MiLB include

Signed for $1.75 million in July 2017, the Dominican Republic native put himself firmly on the map in the Dominican Summer League last season, hitting .315/.404/.525 with five homers, nines triples and 13 doubles in 59 games. His above-average power and arm are his best tools, but he also has the chance to develop into a talented overall hitter. The Mariners tested those skills by giving him five games in the Cactus League this spring, and he answered the bell by going 4-for-7 with a double in that span.

By skipping over the Arizona League and Class A Short Season Everett, Rodriguez opened the 2019 season as the fourth-youngest player in the Sally League and the fifth-youngest in all of Class A.