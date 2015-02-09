Long, Blue Wahoos walk off on wild play

The Blue Wahoos entered the ninth inning needing three runs and got two on a sacrifice fly by Reds No. 7 prospect Jose Siri and a single by fifth-ranked Shed Long. That left runners on the corners for Mitch Nay.

Down to their final out against Mississippi on Tuesday, Double-A Pensacola didn't exactly need a miracle to keep the game alive. But it got one to beat the Braves, 4-3 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Video: Pensacola's Long scores game-winner from first

The craziness began when Braves reliever Chad Sobotka buried a 1-1 breaking ball in the dirt. Catcher Carlos Martinez dropped to his knees to block it, but it caromed off his chest protector and bounced toward the third base dugout. Martinez hustled after the ball while the runner at third, TJ Friedl, and Sobotka broke for the plate. The throw from the Mississippi backstop was not only late but off line and sailed past Sobotka and up the first base line.

Tweet from @SLONG895: Craziest ending of my life https://t.co/Y1qrTN3T4k

First baseman Tyler Marlette tracked the ball down near the tarp just beyond the coach's box. He wheeled and threw to third in an attempt to get Long, but he was already well beyond the bag and pumped his fist as he crossed the plate before jumping into the arms of Siri, Friedl and his waiting teammates.

Long's single was his only hit in four at-bats and the only hit in the four-run ninth. M-Braves reliever Adam McCreery walked Reds No. 22 prospect Gavin LaValley to start the inning before Chris Okey flied to center. McCreery uncorked a wild throw on Taylor Sparks' comebacker, then plunked Friedl to load the bases and was replaced by Sobotka (1-3).

The Blue Wahoos were stifled for seven innings by Braves No. 12 prospect Bryse Wilson (1-5), who recorded a season-high nine strikeouts while yielding five hits and a walk. It was the second scoreless outing in 11 Southern League starts for the 20-year-old righty, who lowered his ERA to 5.40 ERA.