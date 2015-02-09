Sluggers dominate 2019 PCL All-Star list

The highest-ranked prospect of the bunch at No. 13 overall, Tucker made news over the weekend when he became the fifth player in the history of the PCL to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in the same season. The Round Rock outfielder is hitting .267/.355/.555 with 32 blasts and 30 thefts over 120 games for the Express this season, his second at Triple-A.

Video: Round Rock's Tucker joins 30/30 club

Kieboom (No. 21) is hitting .311/.416/.513 with 16 homers in 102 games and earns the All-Star nod at shortstop. One spot over, Isan Diaz (No. 84) is the second-base representative after hitting .305/.395/.578 with 26 homers in 102 games for New Orleans. The left-handed slugger has been up in the Majors with the Marlins since Aug. 5.

Following an offensive explosion in the circuit this year, some of 2019's top Minor League statistical hitters also made the PCL end-of-season list.

Reno first baseman Kevin Cron leads the Minors with 39 homers -- 38 of which have come with the Aces -- and also tops all full-season Minor Leaguers with a .789 slugging percentage and 1.227 OPS over 78 games. France, who represents the other corner of the infield at third base, no longer has enough plate appearances to qualify, but when he left El Paso for San Diego, he led the Minors with a .399 batting average and 194 wRC+. Walsh -- a part-time two-way player for Salt Lake who was honored at DH -- ranks second behind Cron among full-season Minor Leaguers with his .695 slugging percentage and 1.125 OPS for the Bees. He has also clubbed 34 homers, tied for fifth-most in the Minors. San Antonio catcher David Freitas found his way onto the All-Star team, in part due to his Minors-best .386 batting average and .466 on-base percentage (with France no longer qualifying).

Video: Reno's Cron crushes another

The numbers on the pitching side aren't nearly as rosy, but those honored still deserve recognition for what they accomplished in trying circumstances. Colin Rea was named the PCL All-Star right-handed starter after leading the league with a 3.74 ERA over 142 innings for Iowa. Along with Hector Noesi (3.82), he was one of only two PCL qualifiers with an ERA below 4.00 in 2019, as of Monday. Omaha southpaw Foster Griffin was the left-handed pick after he posted a 5.35 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings. Nashville closer David Carpenter was the selection in the relief role, thanks to his league-best 20 saves and 1.77 ERA over 36 appearances (35 2/3 innings).

Other PCL awards will be rolled out this week. Manager of the Year will be announced Tuesday with Rookie of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and Most Valuable Player coming over the following three days.

Below is the full list of 2019 Pacific Coast League end-of-season All-Stars: