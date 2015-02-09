Turnbull makes case for Tigers rotation

Detroit's No. 19 prospect struck out seven over five scoreless innings in the Tigers' 3-1 victory over the Phillies at Spectrum Field on Wednesday afternoon. He allowed three hits and walked one in what was a continuation of a stellar Spring Training that has him in prime position to fill in for Fulmer.

Michael Fulmer's injury has opened up a spot in the Tigers rotation, and Spencer Turnbull is doing his best to claim it.

After yielding only a single to Cesar Hernandez over the first two innings, Turnbull struck out the side in the third before giving up back-to-back singles to Jean Segura and Bryce Harper to start the fourth, although Segura was thrown out trying to advance to third on Harper's hit.

J.T. Realmuto lined into a double play to end the inning, and Turnbull benefited from a strike-him-out-throw-him-out double play after Odubel Herrera walked to start the fifth. Despite allowing four baserunners, the 26-year-old right-hander faced just one batter over the minimum in his five frames.

Your browser does not support iframes.

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2014, Turnbull has slowly climbed through the Detroit system and reached Triple-A Toledo at the end of 2018. After posting a 19-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in two starts for the Mud Hens, Turnbull made four appearances -- three starts -- at the Major League level in September and posted a 6.06 ERA over 16 1/3 innings, although he struck out 15 and walked only four.

In other spring action:

Braves 8, Blue Jays 7

Braves No. 21 prospect Chad Sobotka struck out one and hit a batter in a scoreless inning of relief. Ninth-ranked Blue Jays prospect Sean Reid-Foley allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout over two innings out of the bullpen, and No. 28 prospect Elvis Luciano allowed three runs on one hit and two walks and didn't record an out after relieving starter Matt Shoemaker. Box score

Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

Alex Reyes struck out two in an inning of relief after a rough start from Daniel Ponce de Leon as St. Louis was blanked by Miami at the teams' shared home of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Reyes, the Cardinals' top prospect, worked around a walk and lowered his spring ERA to 5.14. Ponce de Leon was not as fortunate: The Cards' No. 17 prospect was charged with five runs on seven hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two and allowed a home run. Box score

Astros 2, Yankees 1

Josh James and Dean Deetz both made scoreless appearances out of Houston's bullpen as the Astros held the Yankees to four hits in Palm Beach. James, Houston's No. 4 prospect, allowed a hit and two walks in 1 1/3 innings before Deetz, the Astros' No. 20 prospect, pitched around a walk in one inning. Yankees No. 19 prospect Thairo Estrada, hitting .320 this spring, drew a walk in three plate appearances. Box score

Pirates 6, Twins 5

Pirates No. 18 prospect Pablo Reyes got the start at shortstop and delivered three singles at the top of the Bucs order. The 25-year-old scored twice and drove in a run in Pittsburgh's win in Fort Myers. Relievers Clay Holmes (No. 23) and Nick Burdi (No. 24) each pitched one scoreless inning of relief. Box score