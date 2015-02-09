Bulls' McKay rolls through RailRiders

The third-ranked Rays prospect delivered five scoreless frames out of the bullpen, striking out six and allowing a hit and a walk, as Triple-A Durham blanked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 2-0, in front of 12,000 -- the largest crowd ever at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Soon enough, Brendan McKay will be taking the mound in a big league stadium. On Saturday, two of the Majors' most prominent sluggers came to him. He rose to the challenge and then some.

In the RailRiders' lineup Saturday were Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom are on rehab assignments for the Yankees. Jake Cronenworth opened the game for the Bulls, which meant McKay (3-0) had to wait until the third inning to get his first crack at the duo.

By that point, MLB.com's No. 25 overall prospect had worked around a leadoff double in the second. With one out in the third, McKay and Judge battled to a 3-2 count before the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year bounced a grounder to shortstop. The southpaw broke off three straight curveballs to whiff Stanton and end the third.

Thairo Estrada drew a two-out walk against McKay in the fourth, marking the last time a RailRider reached base against him. The 2017 first-rounder retired the final seven hitters he faced, striking out the side in the sixth. In that frame, he caught Judge and Stanton looking on 2-2 counts.

McKay threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes and faced one batter over the minimum. He made 65 pitches in each of his first three outings since his promotion from Double-A Montgomery and has lowered his ERA to 1.35 with 21 punchouts over 20 innings in the International League. It was his first scoreless outing since his Durham debut on May 28.

Kean Wong had two hits and scored a run, while Michael Perez clubbed a solo homer for Durham.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Raynel Espinal (3-5) struck out nine over six innings and allowed a run on four hits and a walk. Judge and Stanton both went 0-for-4, with Stanton whiffing three times.