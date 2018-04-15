Stone Crabs' Sanchez starting to find groove

The Rays' No. 4 prospect started the season in a 2-for-20 slump but is 6-for-12 since to bring his batting average up to .250.

Jesus Sanchez broke out in a big way on Saturday night, going 3-for-4 with his first Florida State League homer and a pair of doubles to lead Class A Advanced Charlotte to a 7-4 victory over Lakeland at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Gameday box score

Ranked 57th overall by MLB.com, Sanchez led off the second inning with a rocket to center field that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double. He came around to score on a double by David Olmedo-Barrera to give the Stone Crabs a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Sanchez turned around an 0-1 pitch from Tom de Blok with two outs and deposited it well beyond the fence in right-center field for a solo shot and a 6-0 cushion. In his final at-bat in the eighth, the native of the Dominican Republic led off by squaring up another ball and blasting it into center field for a double.

Sanchez garnered attention last season at Class A Bowling Green, where he finished second in the Midwest League with a .305 batting average and 145 hits in 117 games. He also topped the circuit with 82 RBIs.