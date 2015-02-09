McCarthy helps Javelinas pull away

The Rays' No. 17 prospect doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored the other on Friday as Peoria beat Scottsdale, 3-1, for its fourth win in five games.

McCarthy had one hit in his previous three games but drew three walks and scored a run in Thursday's 8-0 loss to the Scorpions. Facing Scottsdale again, he lined to second base and flied to left in his first two at-bats. But the 2015 fifth-round pick led off the seventh inning with a double, took third on a sacrifice by 19th-ranked Brewers prospect Trent Grisham and trotted home on a two-out triple by Mariners catcher Joe DeCarlo.

After the Scorpions tied it in the bottom of the inning, McCarthy followed one-out singles in the eighth by Rays No. 9 prospect Lucius Fox and top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura with another double.

Hiura, MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect, also singled in the sixth and is batting .333 in seven Fall League games, while Fox hiked his average to .419. Mariners left-hander Anthony Misiewicz gave up one hit over four scoreless frames.

No. 3 Reds prospect Taylor Trammell tripled and scored the lone run for the Scorpions, who got four innings of one-hit ball from Phillies right-hander Tyler Viza.

In other AFL action:

Desert Dogs 1, Rafters 0

Sixth-ranked Indians prospect Yu Chang singled twice and scored the game's lone run on a second-inning double by Yankees first baseman Steven Sensley as Glendale snapped a season-opening eight-game losing streak. No. 12 Orioles prospect Ryan McKenna also had a pair of hits for the Desert Dogs, while White Sox left-hander Tanner Banks (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out one over four scoreless innings. Zack Burdi, the No. 17 White Sox prospect, worked a perfect ninth for the save. Twins right-hander Griffin Jax started for Salt River and gave up a run on three hits in three innings.

Saguaros 3, Solar Sox 1

No. 9 Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio singled twice and plated a run on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly for Surprise, who scored all three runs without an RBI hit. Lane Thomas (Cardinals) drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to left in the eighth inning and second-ranked Royals prospect Khalil Lee added an insurance run on a groundout to second in the ninth. Top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays) is batting an AFL-best .517 and has hit safely in all seven Fall League games after delivering a hit and a walk in four plate appearances Friday night. No. 27 Cardinals prospect Conner Greene yielded a hit and two walks while fanning three over 2 1/3 innings. No. 29 Cubs prospect Trent Giambrone opened the scoring with a first-inning solo shot on a two-hit night for Mesa.