Wood Ducks' Hernandez spins five no-hit frames

Hernandez twirled five no-hit innings, yielding three walks and striking out six, as Class A Advanced Down East topped Myrtle Beach, 6-4, on Friday night at Grainger Stadium.

Jonathan Hernandez has plenty of experience on the mounds of the Carolina League. That knowledge of the circuit is paying off for the Rangers' 14th-ranked prospect .

After a promotion to from Class A Hickory to Down East last June, the right-hander sported a 3.44 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 64 strikeouts across 65 1/3 frames. In two starts with the Wood Ducks this season, Hernandez (1-1) has allowed one run, three hits and four walks while fanning 13 over nine innings.

Against the Pelicans, the 21-year-old threw 42 of 71 pitches for strikes and retired 11 of the 18 batters he faced on four pitches or fewer.

In the first, Hernandez issued a five-pitch walk to P.J. Higgins before whiffing Vimael Machin and getting Tyler Alamo to pop out to shortstop to end the frame. He worked a clean second before pitching around walks in the third and fourth. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound right-hander punctuated his night with a 1-2-3 fifth, fanning Kevonte Mitchell and Connor Myers before turning things over to the bullpen.

Added to the Rangers' 40-man roster during the offseason, Hernandez is 25-25 with a 3.47 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 402 1/3 innings across six professional seasons.

Charles Leblanc finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in three runs for Down East, while Blaine Prescott homered, doubled and collected a pair of RBIs.