The Show Before the Show: Episode 174
Gwinnett pitching coach Cornelius offers details on talented staff
By MiLB.com Staff | August 23, 2018 1:30 PM
A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (10:53)
- This week brought two pleasantly surprising promotions to the Majors with Michael Kopech finally joining the White Sox and 20-year-old Bryse Wilson heading to the Braves. Tyler and Sam open the show with a discussion about how the right-handers pushed their way to The Show.
- Sam uses the latest Toolshed in Strike Two to break down the five most unorthodox prospect promotions of the 2018 season.
- Finally, it's end-of-season All-Star time in the Minors! The Midwest and California Leagues have jumped the gun with their postseason awards, so the guys offer up their thoughts on the honorees in both circuits.
Reid Cornelius interview (30:17)
- Triple-A Gwinnett pitching coach Reid Cornelius calls in to talk about the revolving door of arms that have headed from the International League to Atlanta this season and to break down what specifically he's seen from Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint, Wilson and others.
Ben's Biz Banter (50:13)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about his trip to Williamsport for the Little League Classic and his visit to State College. Ben also previews some of the promotions coming for the penultimate weekend of the 2018 season.
Wrapping up (1:14:06)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.