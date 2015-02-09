Braves promote Wilson for MLB debut

The Braves are calling up Wilson, their No. 13 prospect , to make his Major League debut Monday night in Pittsburgh, the organization announced. Infielder Ryan Flaherty was designated for assignment to clear the way for Wilson on the 25-man roster.

Bryse Wilson's hope at the beginning of the season was to find a way to stick out in a Braves system crowded with impressive arms. Three Minor League levels and one major announcement later, it's safe to say he's accomplished that mission.

Wilson last pitched Wednesday, when he put together his best start of the season for Triple-A Gwinnett. His 13 strikeouts set a record for the International League club, and he allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings, marking his longest outing of the season.

Video: Gwinnett's Wilson registers 13th K

The 20-year-old right-hander began the year at Class A Advanced Florida, where he posted a 0.34 ERA with 26 strikeouts in five starts (26 2/3 innings) before getting a quick bump to Double-A Mississippi on May 8. His numbers in the Southern League weren't as impressive (3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), but he did fan 89 batters in 77 innings, and his 2.77 FIP offered another positive sign with the M-Braves. He moved up to Gwinnett on Aug. 1 and was humbled some in his first two outings (10 earned runs in 12 innings) before Wednesday's gem.

Across all three levels this season, Wilson compiled a 3.27 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 139 strikeouts and 35 walks in 123 2/3 innings.

Tweet from @Braves: Jersey ������Contract ������Officially a big-leaguer ������@BryseWilson | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/PVQ5yYveU4

The 2016 fourth-rounder has shown a plus fastball that can hit the mid-to-upper 90s as well as an above-average breaking ball at times, while his changeup provides a third solid option. He's shown good control, walking only 6.8 percent of the batters he's faced while never issuing more than three free passes in any of his 23 starts this season.

Wilson becomes the third Braves pitcher and fourth Atlanta player overall to make his Major League at age 20 this season, joining Mike Soroka, Kolby Allard and Ronald Acuña Jr. on that list. Atlanta (68-55) holds a half-game lead over the Phillies (68-56) at the top of the National League East.