Stripers' Wilson blazes through record night

The Braves' 13th-ranked prospect broke the team record with a career-high 13 strikeouts and gave up one hit over eight innings as Gwinnett held on for a 4-3 win over Louisville on Wednesday at Coolray Field. It was his longest start since throwing a nine-inning complete game for Class A Rome on July 8, 2017.

Though Bryse Wilson encountered some difficulties in his first two Triple-A starts, he felt that his fastball was provided him with a measure of success. Sticking with the heater Wednesday, he moved past those struggles and set a new personal milestone.

After earning a promotion to the International League on Aug. 1, Wilson surrendered 10 runs over 12 innings in his first two starts.

The 20-year-old got back on track against the Bats by facing the minimum and throwing 72 of 98 pitches for strikes. Of the 24 batters he encountered, four hit the ball out of the infield.

Wilson (3-0) was strong from the outset, fanning the first two batters on six pitches before getting Gabriel Guerrero to fall into an 0-2 hole. With a shot at an immaculate inning, the right-hander induced a groundout to third base.

Blake Trahan was Louisville's first baserunner, pushing a single into right field with one out in the fourth. Two pitches later, Wilson was trotting back to the dugout after getting Guerrero to roll into an inning-ending double play.

Trahan turned out to be the Bats' only runner against the 2016 fourth-round pick, who retired his final 13 hitters, six via the strikeout. Wilson eclipsed the team record for strikeouts of 12, set by Charlie Morton on April 12, 2009.

The North Carolina native outpitched former Braves prospect Lucas Sims (4-4), who allowed four runs on three hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings in his third start for Louisville.