Three DSL players earn 72-game suspensions

The suspensions of Medina and Mendez -- who were playing in the Dominican Summer League -- will begin immediately, while Moya's ban will begin when he signs with another Major League club.

Twins pitcher Jesus Medina, D-backs infielder Teofilo Mendez and free agent pitcher Wandy Moya have been suspended 72 games each after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday.

Medina signed with the Twins last July and was in the midst of his first Minor League season. The 17-year-old right-hander had a 7.13 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 11 walks over 17 2/3 innings with the DSL Twins.

Mendez was a July 2018 signing by the D-backs and was hitting .170/.302/.261 with one homer and two stolen bases over 25 games in his first season with the DSL D-backs. He has made 23 of his 25 starts at third base with the other two split between shortstop and second base.

2019 Minor League suspensions

Moya first entered the pros back on July 2, 2015. He made five appearances with the DSL Marlins in 2016, posting a 12.00 ERA over 12 innings, before spending each of the next two seasons on the injured list. He returned to the DSL roster this summer, making six appearances in which he posted an 8.44 ERA over 5 1/3 frames. Moya was released by Miami on Monday.

Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid banned by the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Twenty-eight Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related violations this calendar year.