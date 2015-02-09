Goats' Rodgers homers on a three-hit night

The top-ranked Rockies prospect collected three hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday in Double-A Hartford's 6-1 victory over Altoona at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It marked the eighth game this season in which Rodgers recorded three or more hits.

There are plenty of superlatives one can use to describe Brendan Rodgers' ability at the plate, but anyway you analyze it, he just continues to hit.

Video: Rodgers connects on homer for Yard Goats

"His game, at this point, is pretty complete," Yard Goats manager Warren Schaeffer said a week ago. "He knows this, but it's just a matter of making him more consistent every day. That's what we're here to do. We're just trying to get him better every day, he's trying to get better every day. It's just a consistency thing. The guys in the big leagues are awfully consistent in everything they do, and he knows that. He wants to be there as soon as possible, he just needs to be more consistent in everything."

MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect reached in the first inning after he was plunked on a 1-1 pitch from right-hander Pedro Vasquez. Two frames later, Rodgers was retired for the only time when he grounded out to shortstop.

Three pitches after 14th-ranked Rockies prospect Forrest Wall smacked a two-run homer in the fifth, the 2015 first-round pick sent a solo shot over the left-center field wall for his second roundtripper in as many nights.

Facing reliever Logan Sendelbach with one out in the seventh, Rodgers ripped a double down the third base line. The Florida native ended his night with an opposite-field single in the ninth.

"If he gets good pitches, he's going to put good swings on them and usually hit them hard," Schaeffer said. "That's just who he is. He's a great player, he's fun to work with."

By reaching base four times, Rodgers sports a .287 average and the ninth-best OPS (.877) in the Eastern League. In an eight-game sample in June, the infielder is hitting .323/.421/.645 with two homers and seven RBIs. Overall, Rodgers has 15 multi-hit efforts across 59 games.

Rockies No. 3 prospect Peter Lambert pitched into the ninth for the second consecutive start, yielding one run on 10 hits with eight strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings. Logan Cozart recorded the final out to pick up his second save of the season.