Verdugo reaches base four times
Top Dodgers prospect has second three-hit game in three days
By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | June 9, 2018 1:07 AM ET
Alex Verdugo is heating up.
The top Dodgers prospect recorded his second three-hit outing in three games by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 8-5 loss to Fresno on Friday at Chukchansi Park.
Video: Dodgers' Verdugo laces ground-rule double
The 2014 second-round pick ripped a double to left field on the first pitch he saw from Fresno starter Mike Hauschild, and then lined a ground-rule double to right to lead off the sixth. Verdugo poked a single to left in the seventh and led off the ninth with a six-pitch walk. It marked the first time this season he reached base in a game.
Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the Dodgers' 9-3 win over Sacramento on Wednesday. The left-handed hitter has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games.
MLB.com's No. 28 prospect earned a brief Major League callup in late April and he hit .265/.306/.382 with four doubles over 37 plate appearances with Los Angeles. He's compiled a slash line of .306/.344/.431 in the Pacific Coast League this season.
Travis Taijeron went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Kyle Garlick scored twice for the Dodgers.
Derek Fisher was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and AJ Reed added a three-run homer for the Grizzlies.
Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhortonMiLB This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More