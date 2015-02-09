Verdugo reaches base four times

The top Dodgers prospect recorded his second three-hit outing in three games by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 8-5 loss to Fresno on Friday at Chukchansi Park.

Video: Dodgers' Verdugo laces ground-rule double

The 2014 second-round pick ripped a double to left field on the first pitch he saw from Fresno starter Mike Hauschild, and then lined a ground-rule double to right to lead off the sixth. Verdugo poked a single to left in the seventh and led off the ninth with a six-pitch walk. It marked the first time this season he reached base in a game.

Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in the Dodgers' 9-3 win over Sacramento on Wednesday. The left-handed hitter has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games.

Gameday box score

MLB.com's No. 28 prospect earned a brief Major League callup in late April and he hit .265/.306/.382 with four doubles over 37 plate appearances with Los Angeles. He's compiled a slash line of .306/.344/.431 in the Pacific Coast League this season.

Travis Taijeron went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Kyle Garlick scored twice for the Dodgers.

Derek Fisher was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and AJ Reed added a three-run homer for the Grizzlies.