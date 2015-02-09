Kieboom reaches five times for Grizzlies

MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect went 3-for-3 with a pair of walks, four runs scored and an RBI to help Fresno roll to a 17-5 romp over Salt Lake on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

After an injury-shortened season, Carter Kieboom is more than justifying his promotion to Triple-A to begin 2019.

Kieboom drew a one-out walk in the first inning and scored when Jacob Wilson doubled to left field. He led off the third with a bloop double to left and came home on a sacrifice fly by Nats No. 19 prospect Raudy Read to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

Gameday box score

The top-ranked Nationals prospect was up again an inning later and singled to left before scoring on a base hit by Brandon Snyder as Fresno tacked on five runs. Kieboom walked again in the fifth, then singled in a run and scored in an eight-run sixth. He left for a pinch-hitter in the seventh and did not get a shot at his second four-hit game of the season.

Kieboom is 8-for-16 in his last four games and has produced multiple hits in half of his 12 starts in his first season in the Pacific Coast League. He missed more than 20 games a year ago and batted .230/.297/.356 after the Eastern League All-Star break. But the 2016 first-round pick ranks fourth in the PCL in batting (.422) and on-base percentage (.536) and seventh with a 1.247 OPS.

2019 MiLB include

Kieboom began last season with Class A Advanced-A Potomac and was named a Carolina League All-Star and selected to the Futures Game after hitting .298/.386/.494 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 61 games. He began his tenure with Double-A Harrisburg by batting .338/.395/.486 in 18 games before the break.

Wilson went 4-for-6 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored, continuing his scorching stretch at the plate. It was the fifth dinger in four games for the 28-year-old, who's 13-for-21 with 16 RBIs in his last four games.

Shortstop Matt Reynolds contributed three of Fresno's season-high 18 hits and drove in a pair of runs.