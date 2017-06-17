'Riders' Torres injures elbow on play at plate

In a season in which everything has seemingly gone the right way for Gleyber Torres, the top Yankees prospect encountered a setback on Saturday.

Video: Gleyber Torres is tagged out at the plate

Torres lined a one-out double to left field in the fourth inning off Bisons starter Mike Bolsinger and Mark Payton followed with a single through the right side. Right fielder Ian Parmley made a peg to catcher Raffy Lopez, who applied the tag to Torres, who stayed on the ground in obvious discomfort.

Gameday box score

MiLB include

In the bottom of the inning, Cito Culver moved from third base to take over at second for the RailRiders and Donovan Solano entered the game at third and took Torres' place in the lineup.

The Yankees later tweeted that X-rays were negative and Torres would undergo further evaluation after returning to Scranton on Monday.

Acquired from the Cubs in last summer's Aroldis Chapman trade, MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect cruised through 32 games in the Double-A Eastern League to open the season, batting .273/.367/.496 with 16 extra-base hits for Trenton. A promotion to the International League hardly slowed him down -- the fourth-inning double gave him a .309 average after he collected three hits on Friday.

The injury came four days after RailRiders manager Al Pedrique told the media Torres "is not ready" to play at the Major League level. A natural shortstop, the native of the Venezuela was playing his fifth Triple-A game at second, compared to nine at third and nine at short. With the Thunder, he played 19 games at shortstop, six at third and five at second.