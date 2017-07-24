Top M's prospect Lewis swats two more homers

Seattle's top prospect slugged two home runs and collected four RBIs in Class A Advanced Modesto's 13-12 loss to Stockton in 10 innings Sunday. The pair of jacks gave him three since returning to the California League on Thursday.

Let there be no doubt about it: Kyle Lewis is healthy.

The start of the 2016 first-round pick's pro career was derailed after 30 games by a torn right ACL and a torn meniscus in his right knee after 30 games. Lewis remained out of action until June 11 when he debuted with the Nuts, but was sidelined again two games later after experiencing discomfort in that knee.

Rehabbing over 11 games in the Rookie-level Arizona League, he batted .263 with four extra-base hits, but really hit his stride over his first three games back with the Nuts.

"When you're injured, the results don't come as fast, so you have to trust your process," the No. 20 overall prospect told MiLB.com after homering during a three-RBI performance on Friday. "I go into games and at-bats, I'm able to just continue to work on my process vs. worrying about results where before I was so used to getting results that that kind of became the focal point."

In addition to clubbing three long balls since his return, the 22-year-old outfielder is 6-for-14 (.429) with seven RBIs and three runs scored over three games. Lewis was hitless with one walk over four trips to the plate in his two June games with Modesto, giving him a Cal League slash line of .353/.421/.882 over five games on the circuit this year.

In his first at-bat Sunday, the 2016 Golden Spikes winner staked Modesto to a two-run lead in the top of the first inning, sending the fifth pitch he saw from Stockton starter Miguel Romero over the wall in right-center field.

After striking out in the fourth and grounding out in the fourth, Lewis cracked another two-run homer in the sixth, this time victimizing Ports righty Brendan Butler with another shot to right-center.

The Snellville, Georgia native grounded out in the eighth, and in the 10th pulled the ball deep to left, where Luis Barrera reined it in.

Brett Siddall went 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored for Stockton. Eli White was 3-for-6 with two RBIs -- including a walk-off single in the 10th.

Armando Ruiz (1-1) worked around a walk and struck out one in the 10th to earn the victory.