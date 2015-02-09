Blue Jays' Guerrero stays red-hot at plate

Toronto's top prospect singled three times, driving in three runs for Double-A New Hampshire in Wednesday's 5-4 walk-off loss to Binghamton. Guerrero has amassed 22 RBIs in 17 games this season, distancing himself from the Fisher Cats' previous record of 17 that he broke in Tuesday night's game at NYSEG Stadium.

One day after becoming the highest-ranked prospect still in the Minor Leagues and setting a club record for RBIs in April, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to show he's worthy of the accolades.

MLB.com's No. 3 prospect improved his average to .353 with a .937 OPS. He has six doubles, a pair of homers, seven walks and 11 runs scored through his first 17 games in Double-A ball. The three hits marked his eighth multi-hit performance of the year, tying him for most on the team with second-ranked Jays prospect Bo Bichette, who set his mark Tuesday.

Guerrero popped out to short in the first inning Wednesday against Binghamton starter Nabil Crismatt, who retired the first 11 batters he faced until the 19-year-old beat out an infield single to shortstop. The son of nine-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero also broke through for the team's first run, driving home Gunnar Heidt with a two-out single to left field against the right-hander in the sixth.

Down three runs with one out in the eighth, Bichette clubbed a double to right, advanced to third when reliever Austin McGeorge uncorked a wild pitch and scored on Guerrero's infield hit to short. Of the seven extra-base hits -- four doubles, three triples -- Bichette has on his ledger this season, five (including the three triples) were followed by a Guerrero RBI knock, four of which plated Bichette.

Fisher Cats backstop Patrick Cantwell started the ninth with a homer to cut the Rumble Ponies' lead to a run. Jonathan Davis, Toronto's No. 28 prospect, and Bichette hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners for Guerrero, who lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Davis with the tying run. Davis has benefitted the most from Guerrero's RBI onslaught, scoring 10 of the 22 runs driven in by the 19-year-old this season.

Bichette recorded his seventh stolen base this season, tying him for third in the Eastern League. Cavan Biggio walked three times, once intentionally, but finished 0-for-2 to snap a seven-game hit streak. Biggio presently leads the circuit with a 1.161 OPS.

Mets No. 4 prospect Peter Alonso hit his fourth homer of the season and reached base four times, twice by walk. Tim Tebow singled to mark his fourth consecutive game with a hit, bringing his average to .255 this season. Champ Stuart doubled to start the ninth and scored the game-winning run for Binghamton on a walk-off walk to Matt Oberste.