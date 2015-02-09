O'Neill back on power trip for Memphis

But in the case of Memphis' Tyler O'Neill, he doesn't need the help. The second-ranked Cardinals prospect homered for the third consecutive game, capping a seven-run seventh inning with a two-run blast in Thursday's 7-5 win against the Sky Sox.

The ball usually travels well in Pacific Coast League ballparks, especially in the elevation at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs.

The Canadian slugger belted a three-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday and a solo shot in the third on Wednesday. On Thursday, he had gone hitless his first three trips before ripping one over the left-field wall to score Rangel Ravelo and give Memphis a five-run lead.

Acquired last July from the Mariners for left-hander Marco Gonzales, O'Neill blasted 31 homers in 2017, including 12 in 37 games with Memphis. The stretch marked the fourth time this season in which the 23-year-old went yard in three straight games.

The Cardinals added O'Neill to their 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, but oblique and hamstring injuries prevented the club from getting a long look at the British Columbia native in his first Spring Training. He went 3-for-12 with seven strikeouts in seven Grapefruit League games before being sent to Minor League camp.

Injuries to the big league club have gotten him two separate trips to St. Louis, and he's showed off his power in that time, clubbing three long balls in just 38 at-bats.

With the Cardinals' outfield depth, the No. 52 overall prospect wishes he'd seen more time, but understands a full-time role might not come until 2019.

"Who doesn't want all the at-bats they can get? But I was just grateful for the opportunity to put my toe in the water," he told MiLB.com following a two-homer game in May. "From my impression, I was just up for the fifth man on the bench role, but I totally understand my role. The guys they treat you like one of their own, everybody welcomed me with open arms."

Right-hander Bubba Derby blanked the Redbirds for the first six innings on just three hits, but Memphis jumped on reliever Tristan Archer as Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer to tie the game. Ravelo singled home two runs later in the inning before scoring on O'Neill's tater.

Fifth-ranked Brewers prospect Brett Phillips tripled and drove in two runs for the Sky Sox.

Cardinals No. 3 prospect Dakota Hudson (11-2) allowed two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked two in winning his PCL-best 11th game. He also leads the league in ERA at 2.10.

Hudson went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in June and has won eight of his past nine starts.