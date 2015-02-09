Rutherford exits after flipping over wall

Chicago's seventh-ranked prospect Blake Rutherford departed Class A Advanced Winston-Salem's game in the top of the second inning after trying to make a catch in right field and flipping over the short wall in BB&T Park. But according to a White Sox official, his exit was precautionary and Rutherford's status is day-to-day.

Andretty Cordero led off the frame for the Wood Ducks, sending a fly ball into right that was just out of the reach of Rutherford, who toppled over the fence. Cordero motored around the bases for an inside-the-park homer, and then the Dash's staff attended to Rutherford.

MLB.com's No. 81 overall prospect exited under his own power but with a noticeable limp. He was replaced by Mitch Roman.

Rutherford is hitting .291/.329/.452 with 26 extra-base hits, including six dingers, 55 RBIs and 34 runs in 65 games with Winston-Salem this season. The 21-year-old has amassed 20 multi-hit games, hitting safely in 10 of the team's last 12 contests. While seeing time in all three outfield positions this season, Rutherford has 118 putouts in 124 chances with three assists and three errors.

In his only plate appearance Wednesday, the 2016 first-round pick worked a six-pitch walk against right-hander Walker Weickel in the opening frame.

Top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez strained his left adductor muscle in Sunday's game for Triple-A Charlotte. He's expected to be sidelined for about two weeks. Third-ranked Luis Robert reinjured his left thumb during the first four-hit game of his career Thursday. Chicago said Monday he'll be on the shelf for up to two months.