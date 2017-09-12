Florial bumped up to Trenton for EL Finals

The 19-year-old center fielder was 4-for-10 with a home run and a triple over three semifinal games for Class A Advanced Tampa in the Florida State League, but he's played just 21 regular season games at that level -- 19 this year and two in 2016. He spent the bulk of this season with Class A Charleston, batting .297/.373/.483 with 21 doubles, five triples, 11 roundtrippers and 17 steals over 91 games.

The Yankees promoted Estevan Florial, the No. 84 overall prospect , to the Thunder for the best-of-5 set against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A team confirmed.

MiLB include

New York's No. 4 prospect, Florial is a five-tool type with ratings of 50 or higher on the 20-80 scouting scale and a 65-grade arm. He was named the South Atlantic League's Most Outstanding Prospect this year, earning mid- and end-of-year All-Star honors while also being selected to the All-Star Futures Game.

"I think it's a kid that when we first signed him, the physical tools stood out right away, and he's turned into a baseball player," RiverDogs manager Paul Osborn told the club's media staff in June.

"He's learning how to play the game, and the little intricacies of the game, the minute details that eventually are going to help him contribute to a Major League club. He's a different player than he was in Spring Training, for the better. Usually with guys with his type of physical ability, things can happen really fast, and we're starting to see that with Estevan."

Video: Florial's RBI knock for Charleston

Florial was considered one of the top international prospects of the 2014-2015 signing period when he was known as Haniel de Oleo. The native of Haiti took on that name when he registered for school in the Dominican Republic, and the discovery of his true identity made him ineligible for a year. He signed with the Yankees for $200,000 in March 2015.

The left-handed hitter batted .313 with seven homers and 15 steals over 57 games in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League that year, but last season he struggled to a .227 average over 67 games across three levels -- 60 of them with Rookie-level Pulaski in the Appalachian League.