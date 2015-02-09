 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Coca-Cola Park Events

June 8 On-Field Movie Night

'Ralph Breaks the Internet'

Grab a blanket and bring the family to a Saturday Night showing of 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' on the largest HD videoboard in all of Minor League Baseball. 

Celebrate America's independence at this family-friendly event featuring the season's largest fireworks display.

August 3 On-Field Movie Night

'Captain Marvel'

See the 2019 hit 'Captain Marvel' from the comfort of Coca-Cola Park. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the move starting at 6:30 p.m. 

