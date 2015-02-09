Morejon gets call to join Padres 'pen

The fourth-ranked Padres prospect will join the Major League club in Chicago from Double-A Amarillo on Saturday. His debut will come out of the bullpen, The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported late Friday.

Video: Amarillo's Morejon picks up 7th K

Morejon, MLB.com's No. 49 overall prospect, owns a 4.25 ERA over 36 innings in 16 starts but hasn't allowed a run in his last three outings. He's struck out 44 and walked 15 while holding Texas League opponents to a .215 batting average.

San Diego has been careful with the left-hander since a sore back and shoulder landed him on the injured list for part of April and May. Only one of his 12 appearances since that stint has lasted longer than two innings.

2019 MiLB include

The Cuba native signed with the Padres for a franchise-record $11 million in the summer of 2016 and made his U.S. debut the following year, pitching to a 3.86 ERA over 63 innings between Class A Short Season Tri-City and Class A Fort Wayne.

Morejon spent nearly all of 2018 with Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore, where he impressed in the first half of the hitter-friendly California League season. Over 57 2/3 innings in 11 starts, he compiled a 3.59 ERA, 66 strikeouts and a .242 opponents' batting average. A triceps injury limited him to two starts in the second half.

Padres No. 2 prospect Luis Urias will also join the Padres during their weekend series at Wrigley Field, according to Lin. The 22-year-old second baseman already appeared in 11 big league games this season and was hitting .315/.398/.600 with a career-high 19 homers in 295 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso.